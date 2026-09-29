https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russian-forces-foil-breakout-attempt-by-encircled-ukrainian-troops--1124805430.html

Russian Forces Foil Breakout Attempt by Encircled Ukrainian Troops

Russian Forces Foil Breakout Attempt by Encircled Ukrainian Troops

Sputnik International

Fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup Sever have thwarted another attempt by Ukrainian forces to break out of an encirclement near Nefedovka in Kharkov Region, security sources told Sputnik.

2026-09-29T05:19+0000

2026-09-29T05:19+0000

2026-09-29T05:19+0000

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The Ukrainian group tried to punch through the encirclement from inside the pocket, using armored vehicles backed by a tank.The breakout attempt was repelled by a barrage of combined fire, with the Ukrainian group destroyed.The Russian battlegroup encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen in the area in early September. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the pocket covers 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements.Its elimination, Putin said, would push the line of contact at least 20 kilometers farther from the border areas of Belgorod Region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/ukraine-deploys-mercenaries-in-failed-attempt-to-break-kharkov-encirclement-1124760720.html

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