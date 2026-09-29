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Russian Forces Foil Breakout Attempt by Encircled Ukrainian Troops
Russian Forces Foil Breakout Attempt by Encircled Ukrainian Troops
Sputnik International
Fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup Sever have thwarted another attempt by Ukrainian forces to break out of an encirclement near Nefedovka in Kharkov Region, security sources told Sputnik.
2026-09-29T05:19+0000
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The Ukrainian group tried to punch through the encirclement from inside the pocket, using armored vehicles backed by a tank.The breakout attempt was repelled by a barrage of combined fire, with the Ukrainian group destroyed.The Russian battlegroup encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen in the area in early September. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the pocket covers 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements.Its elimination, Putin said, would push the line of contact at least 20 kilometers farther from the border areas of Belgorod Region.
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Russian Forces Foil Breakout Attempt by Encircled Ukrainian Troops

05:19 GMT 29.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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Fighters from Russia’s Battlegroup Sever have thwarted another attempt by Ukrainian forces to break out of an encirclement near Nefedovka in Kharkov Region, security sources told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian group tried to punch through the encirclement from inside the pocket, using armored vehicles backed by a tank.

The breakout attempt was repelled by a barrage of combined fire, with the Ukrainian group destroyed.

The Russian battlegroup encircled around 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen in the area in early September. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the pocket covers 460 square kilometers and includes 27 settlements.

Its elimination, Putin said, would push the line of contact at least 20 kilometers farther from the border areas of Belgorod Region.
Ukrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement
19 September, 05:08 GMT
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