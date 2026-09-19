https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/ukraine-deploys-mercenaries-in-failed-attempt-to-break-kharkov-encirclement-1124760720.html
Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement
Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement
Sputnik International
Servicemen from the Sever battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian forces encircled in the northeastern part of the Kharkov region, Russian security sources told Sputnik.
2026-09-19T05:08+0000
2026-09-19T05:08+0000
2026-09-19T05:08+0000
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Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in the cauldron even despite the deployment of foreign mercenaries who were recently recruited and arrived in Ukraine, the sources added.Earlier, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by two Ukrainian assault groups to break out of the encirclement in the Kharkov region, according to Vasily Mezhevoy, head of the Sever battlegroup’s press service.About 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen had been encircled in the Kharkov region’s northeast, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on September 7. President Vladimir Putin stressed that eliminating the encirclement would allow the front line to be pushed back by at least 20 kilometers from the border areas of Russia’s Belgorod region.
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Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement
Servicemen from the Sever battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian forces encircled in the northeastern part of the Kharkov region, Russian security sources told Sputnik.
Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in the cauldron even despite the deployment of foreign mercenaries who were recently recruited and arrived in Ukraine, the sources added.
Earlier, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by two Ukrainian assault groups to break out of the encirclement in the Kharkov region, according to Vasily Mezhevoy, head of the Sever battlegroup’s press service.
He added that Russian troops are continuing to close in on the Ukrainian military trapped inside the encirclement. Over the past few weeks, the enemy has lost more than 675 soldiers, 16 armored combat vehicles, 13 quad bikes, and 25 unmanned ground vehicles, Mezhevoy said.
About 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen had been encircled in the Kharkov region’s northeast
, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on September 7. President Vladimir Putin stressed that eliminating the encirclement would allow the front line to be pushed back by at least 20 kilometers from the border areas of Russia’s Belgorod region.