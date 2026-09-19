https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/ukraine-deploys-mercenaries-in-failed-attempt-to-break-kharkov-encirclement-1124760720.html

Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement

Ukraine Deploys Mercenaries in Failed Attempt to Break Kharkov Encirclement

Sputnik International

Servicemen from the Sever battlegroup continue to destroy Ukrainian forces encircled in the northeastern part of the Kharkov region, Russian security sources told Sputnik.

2026-09-19T05:08+0000

2026-09-19T05:08+0000

2026-09-19T05:08+0000

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Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in the cauldron even despite the deployment of foreign mercenaries who were recently recruited and arrived in Ukraine, the sources added.Earlier, Russian forces thwarted an attempt by two Ukrainian assault groups to break out of the encirclement in the Kharkov region, according to Vasily Mezhevoy, head of the Sever battlegroup’s press service.About 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen had been encircled in the Kharkov region’s northeast, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on September 7. President Vladimir Putin stressed that eliminating the encirclement would allow the front line to be pushed back by at least 20 kilometers from the border areas of Russia’s Belgorod region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/ukrainian-troop-encirclement-near-kharkov-expands-buffer-zone-protecting-russian-border-1124693132.html

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