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Russian Forces Liberate Kreydyanka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Kreydyanka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the Kreydyanka settlement in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-09-29T09:11+0000
2026-09-29T09:11+0000
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"During active offensive operations, the settlement of Kreydyanka in the Kharkov region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the Veseloe Pole settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: Russia took down six aerial bombs and a total of 287 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Kreydyanka Settlement in Kharkov Region

09:11 GMT 29.09.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo
Russian serviceman in special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the Kreydyanka settlement in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"During active offensive operations, the settlement of Kreydyanka in the Kharkov region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the Veseloe Pole settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
This is in addition to:
Over 315 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Up to 180 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 205 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia took down six aerial bombs and a total of 287 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry said.
Combat work of the Grad MLRS crew - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Krasny Yar, Potikhonovo Settlements in Kharkov Region
23 September, 09:20 GMT
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