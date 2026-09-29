https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russian-forces-liberate-kreydyanka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124806680.html

Russian Forces Liberate Kreydyanka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Kreydyanka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the Kreydyanka settlement in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-29T09:11+0000

2026-09-29T09:11+0000

2026-09-29T09:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kharkov

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124401536_0:103:3274:1945_1920x0_80_0_0_1baf5ab967fa76d69ecc16af81242d32.jpg

"During active offensive operations, the settlement of Kreydyanka in the Kharkov region was liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the Veseloe Pole settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: Russia took down six aerial bombs and a total of 287 Ukrainian UAVs in the past day, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russia-liberates-krasny-yar-potikhonovo-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124775111.html

russia

kharkov

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry