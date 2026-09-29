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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russias-northern-fleet-cuts-through-arctic-ice-in-first-ever-shokalsky-strait-passage-1124809586.html
Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage
Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage
Sputnik International
The route ran between the islands of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago in heavy ice conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry notes.
2026-09-29T13:51+0000
2026-09-29T13:51+0000
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A Ka-29 helicopter was launched from aboard the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the route.To pass through the strait, a training alert was declared on the ships, and the crews successfully assessed this new area for future operations of the Russian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russias-northern-fleet-holds-large-scale-exercise-in-barents-sea-1124531408.html
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Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage

13:51 GMT 29.09.2026
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankMarshal Ustinov guided-missile cruiser joins a naval exercise held by the Russian Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea, in Severomorsk, Russia
Marshal Ustinov guided-missile cruiser joins a naval exercise held by the Russian Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea, in Severomorsk, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
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The route ran between the islands of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago in heavy ice conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry notes.
A Ka-29 helicopter was launched from aboard the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the route.
To pass through the strait, a training alert was declared on the ships, and the crews successfully assessed this new area for future operations of the Russian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry says.
Russia’s Northern Fleet holds large-scale exercise in Barents Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
Military
Russia’s Northern Fleet Holds Large-Scale Exercise in Barents Sea
3 August, 06:58 GMT
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