https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russias-northern-fleet-cuts-through-arctic-ice-in-first-ever-shokalsky-strait-passage-1124809586.html
Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage
Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage
Sputnik International
The route ran between the islands of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago in heavy ice conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry notes.
2026-09-29T13:51+0000
2026-09-29T13:51+0000
2026-09-29T13:51+0000
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A Ka-29 helicopter was launched from aboard the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the route.To pass through the strait, a training alert was declared on the ships, and the crews successfully assessed this new area for future operations of the Russian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russias-northern-fleet-holds-large-scale-exercise-in-barents-sea-1124531408.html
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military & intelligence, russia, russian navy, russian defense ministry
Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage
The route ran between the islands of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago in heavy ice conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry notes.
A Ka-29 helicopter was launched from aboard the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the route.
To pass through the strait, a training alert was declared on the ships, and the crews successfully assessed this new area for future operations of the Russian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry says.