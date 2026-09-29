https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russias-northern-fleet-cuts-through-arctic-ice-in-first-ever-shokalsky-strait-passage-1124809586.html

Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage

Russia’s Northern Fleet Cuts Through Arctic Ice in First-Ever Shokalsky Strait Passage

Sputnik International

The route ran between the islands of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago in heavy ice conditions, the Russian Defense Ministry notes.

2026-09-29T13:51+0000

2026-09-29T13:51+0000

2026-09-29T13:51+0000

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A Ka-29 helicopter was launched from aboard the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the route.To pass through the strait, a training alert was declared on the ships, and the crews successfully assessed this new area for future operations of the Russian Navy, the Russian Defense Ministry says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russias-northern-fleet-holds-large-scale-exercise-in-barents-sea-1124531408.html

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