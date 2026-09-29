https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/transferring-companies-to-temporary-management-not-aimed-at-changing-ownership---kremlin-1124806871.html

Transferring Companies to Temporary Management Not Aimed at Changing Ownership - Kremlin

Transferring Companies to Temporary Management Not Aimed at Changing Ownership - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's decisions to place the assets of foreign companies under temporary management are not aimed at changing the ownership, Kremlin... 29.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-29T09:32+0000

2026-09-29T09:32+0000

2026-09-29T09:32+0000

world

russia

estonia

iran

dmitry peskov

kremlin

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124449335_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_991a250cc6dc7e9d6efab442a18610cc.jpg

On Foreign Companies Temporary Management"The decree you are referring to, and the previous decrees, are in no way aimed at changing the ownership structure," Peskov told reporters.By a decree on September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the assets of some foreign companies under temporary management, including the assets of the Swiss food manufacturer Nestle, the French retailer Auchan and others. The decisions are made with account of the involvement of the state in operations against Russia, the official added.On Factory Fire in EstoniaThe accusations of Russia setting fire to a factory in Estonia are unfounded and ill-considered statements that cannot be taken seriously, Dmitry Peskov said.Reporters asked Peskov to comment on Estonia's accusation against Russia of setting fire to a military plant in Tallinn for the production of drones. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the arson was allegedly ordered by the Russian special services.On Iran’s Exit From Non-Proliferation TreatyRussia has heard statements about Iran's plans to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), it needs additional clarification, Peskov said.On Monday, Iranian Parliament Vice-Speaker Ali Nikzad said said that the Iranian parliament is considering the issue of withdrawing from the NPT.Russia would not want Iran to withdraw from the NPT and hopes that Iran will remain an important and responsible party to the treaty, the official said, noting that Russia considers the NPT to be the cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/ukraine-will-have-to-pay-the-price-for-its-recent-actions--kremlin-1124804181.html

russia

estonia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, estonia, iran, dmitry peskov, kremlin