https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/transferring-companies-to-temporary-management-not-aimed-at-changing-ownership---kremlin-1124806871.html
Transferring Companies to Temporary Management Not Aimed at Changing Ownership - Kremlin
Transferring Companies to Temporary Management Not Aimed at Changing Ownership - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's decisions to place the assets of foreign companies under temporary management are not aimed at changing the ownership, Kremlin... 29.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-29T09:32+0000
2026-09-29T09:32+0000
2026-09-29T09:32+0000
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On Foreign Companies Temporary Management"The decree you are referring to, and the previous decrees, are in no way aimed at changing the ownership structure," Peskov told reporters.By a decree on September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the assets of some foreign companies under temporary management, including the assets of the Swiss food manufacturer Nestle, the French retailer Auchan and others. The decisions are made with account of the involvement of the state in operations against Russia, the official added.On Factory Fire in EstoniaThe accusations of Russia setting fire to a factory in Estonia are unfounded and ill-considered statements that cannot be taken seriously, Dmitry Peskov said.Reporters asked Peskov to comment on Estonia's accusation against Russia of setting fire to a military plant in Tallinn for the production of drones. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the arson was allegedly ordered by the Russian special services.On Iran’s Exit From Non-Proliferation TreatyRussia has heard statements about Iran's plans to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), it needs additional clarification, Peskov said.On Monday, Iranian Parliament Vice-Speaker Ali Nikzad said said that the Iranian parliament is considering the issue of withdrawing from the NPT.Russia would not want Iran to withdraw from the NPT and hopes that Iran will remain an important and responsible party to the treaty, the official said, noting that Russia considers the NPT to be the cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.
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Transferring Companies to Temporary Management Not Aimed at Changing Ownership - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's decisions to place the assets of foreign companies under temporary management are not aimed at changing the ownership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Foreign Companies Temporary Management
"The decree you are referring to, and the previous decrees, are in no way aimed at changing the ownership structure," Peskov told reporters.
By a decree on September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the assets of some foreign companies under temporary management, including the assets of the Swiss food manufacturer Nestle, the French retailer Auchan and others.
The decisions are made with account of the involvement of the state in operations against Russia, the official added.
On Factory Fire in Estonia
The accusations of Russia setting fire to a factory in Estonia are unfounded and ill-considered statements that cannot be taken seriously, Dmitry Peskov said.
Reporters asked Peskov to comment on Estonia's accusation against Russia of setting fire to a military plant in Tallinn for the production of drones. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the arson was allegedly ordered by the Russian special services.
"Such statements are unfounded, ill-considered, absolutely do not reflect reality, and do not contain any argumentation. Accordingly, we cannot and will not take such statements seriously," Peskov told reporters.
On Iran’s Exit From Non-Proliferation Treaty
Russia has heard statements about Iran's plans to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non‑Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), it needs additional clarification, Peskov said.
On Monday, Iranian Parliament Vice-Speaker Ali Nikzad said said that the Iranian parliament is considering the issue of withdrawing from the NPT.
"This statement needs additional clarification," Peskov told reporters.
Russia would not want Iran to withdraw from the NPT and hopes that Iran will remain an important and responsible party to the treaty, the official said, noting that Russia considers the NPT to be the cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.