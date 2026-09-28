https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/ukraine-will-have-to-pay-the-price-for-its-recent-actions--kremlin-1124804181.html

Ukraine ‘Will Have to Pay The Price’ For Its Recent Actions — Kremlin

Ukraine ‘Will Have to Pay The Price’ For Its Recent Actions — Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine will have to “pay the price” for its actions over the past several months, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-09-28T09:41+0000

2026-09-28T09:41+0000

2026-09-28T09:41+0000

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“Of course, the president [Vladimir Putin] has also spoken about this. Ukraine will have to pay the price for the actions that have taken place in recent months. That is what is happening now,” Peskov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on Russia's position on proposals on the Ukrainian conflict are exhaustive, Dmitry Peskov said."I think the president has stated our position very exhaustively," Peskov told reporters.Russians' national interests are well-known, and it must guarantee its own security, Peskov concluded."The national interests of Russia are very well-known to everyone. We must guarantee our safety. We must make sure that no one gets into the habit of announcing plans to deliver a fatal blow to Russia within forty days, as, for example, it sounded from Kiev. These are the national interests of Russia," Peskov concluded.On Friday, Putin said that Russia was ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine after the State Duma elections, but Kiev attempted a massive attack on Moscow during the elections. Russia will make decisions on negotiations with Ukraine based on its interests, Putin added.Arms Control Dialogue Complex Topic That Requires Lengthy Expert NegotiationsArms control dialogue is a complex topic that requires lengthy expert negotiations, Peskov said."It is clear that this is such a complex topic that it requires very lengthy, meticulous and expert negotiations. Therefore, in any case, it will be a very time-consuming process," Peskov said, adding that arms control talks must be resumed.Moscow knows China's position on possible arms control talks, but it is unaware of any changes in this position, Peskov added.Last week, the White House has said that US President Donald Trump called for trilateral arms control talks involving Moscow, Beijing and Washington during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Fact of Russian, German Foreign Ministers' Meeting to Be PositiveThe fact that Russian FOreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a meeting in New York is a positive thing, but it is too early to talk about changes in Berlin's policy, Dmitry Peskov said."The very fact that such a meeting is taking place is positive. Of course, we have always said that having a dialogue is always better than having no dialogue, even in conditions where bilateral relations are essentially drifting towards zero. But it is still better to communicate with each other. Of course, it would be a mistake to draw any kind of, you know, conceptual conclusions about imminent changes and so on," Peskov told reporters.The ministers met on Saturday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. Lavrov last met with the German foreign minister in Moscow in January 2022, when Annalena Baerbock held the post.Russia-Serbia Relations Will Develop Constructively, Despite Vucic's ResignationRelations between Russia and Serbia will develop constructively, despite outgoing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation, Peskov said.On Sunday, Vucic signed a decree on his resignation ahead of the presidential election in Serbia.Russia's contacts with Serbia's political leadership and economic operators will continue, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/serbia-will-never-impose-sanctions-on-russia--former-deputy-prime-minister-1124744685.html

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dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, russia, serbia, ukraine, state duma, kremlin, un general assembly, white house, us, arms, arms control