International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/ukrainian-military-facing-shortage-of-factory-made-landmines---sapper-1124806262.html
Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper
Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military is running low on factory-made landmines and is increasingly using homemade explosive devices, a sapper master of the 83rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.
2026-09-29T08:30+0000
2026-09-29T08:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
russia
ukraine
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_0:126:3071:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_ea4cfee360719fd5ce32c2cfc0c63c80.jpg
"They have a major shortage of standard-issue munitions, but improvised homemade devices, given the active assistance they receive, look quite functional. No specific new designs have proven themselves yet. Pressure mines of various purposes are currently very common: high-explosive, anti-personnel, mechanical type," the serviceman said. An improvised Ukrainian landmine consists of a 3D-printed plastic casing loaded with a charge and an initiation mechanism and camouflaged to match the terrain. Russian military personnel have recently observed an increase in the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of Soviet-made OZM-72 mines equipped with Doppler-effect radar fuses, Skif said. Countering these mines involves timely detection and elimination by firing from cover at a safe distance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ukraine-frantically-trying-to-solve-air-defense-missile-shortage---expert-1124590219.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/18/1120983948_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f55fe3f83869629914487dd36b02d26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, russia, ukraine
military & intelligence, russia, ukraine

Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper

08:30 GMT 29.09.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military is running low on factory-made landmines and is increasingly using homemade explosive devices, a sapper master of the 83rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.
"They have a major shortage of standard-issue munitions, but improvised homemade devices, given the active assistance they receive, look quite functional. No specific new designs have proven themselves yet. Pressure mines of various purposes are currently very common: high-explosive, anti-personnel, mechanical type," the serviceman said.
An improvised Ukrainian landmine consists of a 3D-printed plastic casing loaded with a charge and an initiation mechanism and camouflaged to match the terrain.
"Improvised mines, so to speak, an analog of the PTM-3, are also very popular there. This is a cumulative anti-bottom, anti-track mine with a non-contact magnetic target sensor," the serviceman added.
Russian military personnel have recently observed an increase in the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of Soviet-made OZM-72 mines equipped with Doppler-effect radar fuses, Skif said. Countering these mines involves timely detection and elimination by firing from cover at a safe distance.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Frantically Trying to Solve Air Defense Missile Shortage - Expert
17 August, 09:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала