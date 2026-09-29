https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/ukrainian-military-facing-shortage-of-factory-made-landmines---sapper-1124806262.html

Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper

Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military is running low on factory-made landmines and is increasingly using homemade explosive devices, a sapper master of the 83rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.

2026-09-29T08:30+0000

2026-09-29T08:30+0000

2026-09-29T08:30+0000

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"They have a major shortage of standard-issue munitions, but improvised homemade devices, given the active assistance they receive, look quite functional. No specific new designs have proven themselves yet. Pressure mines of various purposes are currently very common: high-explosive, anti-personnel, mechanical type," the serviceman said. An improvised Ukrainian landmine consists of a 3D-printed plastic casing loaded with a charge and an initiation mechanism and camouflaged to match the terrain. Russian military personnel have recently observed an increase in the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of Soviet-made OZM-72 mines equipped with Doppler-effect radar fuses, Skif said. Countering these mines involves timely detection and elimination by firing from cover at a safe distance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ukraine-frantically-trying-to-solve-air-defense-missile-shortage---expert-1124590219.html

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