https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/ukrainian-military-facing-shortage-of-factory-made-landmines---sapper-1124806262.html
Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper
Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military is running low on factory-made landmines and is increasingly using homemade explosive devices, a sapper master of the 83rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.
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"They have a major shortage of standard-issue munitions, but improvised homemade devices, given the active assistance they receive, look quite functional. No specific new designs have proven themselves yet. Pressure mines of various purposes are currently very common: high-explosive, anti-personnel, mechanical type," the serviceman said. An improvised Ukrainian landmine consists of a 3D-printed plastic casing loaded with a charge and an initiation mechanism and camouflaged to match the terrain. Russian military personnel have recently observed an increase in the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of Soviet-made OZM-72 mines equipped with Doppler-effect radar fuses, Skif said. Countering these mines involves timely detection and elimination by firing from cover at a safe distance.
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Ukrainian Military Facing Shortage of Factory-Made Landmines - Sapper
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military is running low on factory-made landmines and is increasingly using homemade explosive devices, a sapper master of the 83rd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment of Russia's Tsentr battlegroup told Sputnik.
"They have a major shortage of standard-issue munitions, but improvised homemade devices, given the active assistance they receive, look quite functional. No specific new designs have proven themselves yet. Pressure mines of various purposes are currently very common: high-explosive, anti-personnel, mechanical type," the serviceman said.
An improvised Ukrainian landmine consists of a 3D-printed plastic casing loaded with a charge and an initiation mechanism and camouflaged to match the terrain.
"Improvised mines, so to speak, an analog of the PTM-3, are also very popular there. This is a cumulative anti-bottom, anti-track mine with a non-contact magnetic target sensor," the serviceman added.
Russian military personnel have recently observed an increase in the use by the Ukrainian armed forces of Soviet-made OZM-72 mines equipped with Doppler-effect radar fuses, Skif said. Countering these mines involves timely detection and elimination by firing from cover at a safe distance.