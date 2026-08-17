https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ukraine-frantically-trying-to-solve-air-defense-missile-shortage---expert-1124590219.html

Ukraine Frantically Trying to Solve Air Defense Missile Shortage - Expert

Ukraine Frantically Trying to Solve Air Defense Missile Shortage - Expert

Sputnik International

Ukraine is frantically trying to solve the shortage of air defense missiles by combining Soviet and Western systems, which ultimately threatens to result in civilian casualties, military expert Andrey Marochko told Sputnik.

2026-08-17T09:21+0000

2026-08-17T09:21+0000

2026-08-17T09:21+0000

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"According to my information, Ukraine is now frantically looking for ways to solve the shortage of missiles for air defense systems and is once again leaning toward combining systems. We saw this back at the beginning of the special military operation. That is, they tried to combine Soviet systems with NATO ones, but nothing came of it. We saw how many casualties there were due to the malfunctioning of surface-to-air missile systems," the expert said. He said that even if some air defense ammunition appeared in Ukraine, "unfortunately, there would be a large number of civilian deaths." Last week, Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian armed forces’ stocks of interceptor missiles had declined 2.5-fold compared with 2025. Ukrainian parliament member Anna Skorokhod said on Wednesday that Ukraine had found itself in a catastrophic situation due to a shortage of air defense systems, which was why the Ukrainian forces had stopped reporting the number of Russian missiles it shot down. Until recently, before the publication of these figures was discontinued on August 9, they indicated that the Ukrainian forces were unable to intercept Russian missiles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/ukraine-stops-publishing-missile-intercept-data-as-patriot-stocks-run-dry-1124584301.html

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ukraine, nato, russia, air defense, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile, air defense system, air defence system