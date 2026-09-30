https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/diplomats-remind-europe-of-russias-possible-response-to-threats-on-kaliningrad---kremlin-1124813218.html
Diplomats Remind Europe of Russia's Possible Response to Threats on Kaliningrad - Kremlin
Diplomats Remind Europe of Russia's Possible Response to Threats on Kaliningrad - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Diplomats are trying to remind the hotheads in Europe of the fundamental documents of Russia in response to outrageous statements on Kaliningrad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-09-30T10:34+0000
2026-09-30T10:34+0000
2026-09-30T10:34+0000
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On Kaliningrad Situation"You and I have repeatedly heard statements from Poland and other European countries, quite outrageous statements that also touched on the Kaliningrad issue," Peskov told reporters, adding that "therefore, it is quite natural that our diplomats are trying to remind the hotheads in Europe of our policy documents in this regard."On Russia-Kazakhstan TiesRussia highly values and is grateful to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the assessment he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Dmitry Peskov said.On Tuesday, Tokayev called Putin the most acceptable political figure, in his opinion, for Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Europe, and the world.Russia values the relations of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, the official said, adding that they are aimed at the future and cover wide range of issues.On S-400 in TurkiyeThe topic of the possible relocation of S-400 systems from Turkiye is on the agenda, work and relevant contacts are underway, Peskov said.Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia could agree to move the S-400 systems from Turkey to a country that would be on friendly terms with Russia.
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Diplomats Remind Europe of Russia's Possible Response to Threats on Kaliningrad - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Diplomats are trying to remind the hotheads in Europe of the fundamental documents of Russia in response to outrageous statements on Kaliningrad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"You and I have repeatedly heard statements from Poland and other European countries, quite outrageous statements that also touched on the Kaliningrad issue," Peskov told reporters, adding that "therefore, it is quite natural that our diplomats are trying to remind the hotheads in Europe of our policy documents in this regard."
On Russia-Kazakhstan Ties
Russia highly values and is grateful to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the assessment he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Tuesday, Tokayev called Putin the most acceptable political figure, in his opinion, for Kazakhstan, Central Asia, Europe, and the world.
"We, of course, highly value and are grateful to the Kazakh president for the assessment he gave to president Putin. Indeed, we value our relations with Kazakhstan, our bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.
Russia values the relations of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, the official said, adding that they are aimed at the future and cover wide range of issues.
"Every time, president Putin uses these meetings to share the latest information about the situation regarding the special military operation with his Kazakh counterpart," Peskov added.
The topic of the possible relocation of S-400 systems from Turkiye is on the agenda, work and relevant contacts are underway, Peskov said.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia could agree to move the S-400 systems from Turkey to a country that would be on friendly terms with Russia.