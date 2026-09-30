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FlyDubai Plane Incident: What Is Known So Far
FlyDubai Plane Incident: What Is Known So Far
Sputnik International
A FlyDubai aircraft signaled an emergency and, after some time, made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The initial version, which was reported by many media outlets, was that the incident might have been a hijacking or seizure of the aircraft, but this version was ruled out after the landing.
2026-09-30T08:39+0000
2026-09-30T08:45+0000
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FlyDubai Plane Incident: What Is Known So Far

08:39 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 30.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Khalid MohammedIn this Dec. 28, 2005 file photo, an Iraqi Airways plane sits on the tarmac at Baghdad International Airport. European and Dubai-based airlines have begun rerouting flights over Iraqi airspace as a security precaution, though Iraq says its skies are safe
In this Dec. 28, 2005 file photo, an Iraqi Airways plane sits on the tarmac at Baghdad International Airport. European and Dubai-based airlines have begun rerouting flights over Iraqi airspace as a security precaution, though Iraq says its skies are safe - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
© AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
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A FlyDubai aircraft signaled an emergency and, after some time, made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The initial version, which was reported by many media outlets, was that the incident might have been a hijacking or seizure of the aircraft, but this version was ruled out after the landing.
A passenger plane of the Emirati airline Flydubai, operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, sent a hijacking signal, Israel's Channel 12 reported
The pilots first transmitted code 7700, signalling an emergency on board, followed by code 7500, indicating a hijacking. Communication was then lost
There were around 180 passengers on board. Landing in Israel was prohibited, the plane turned around in Jordanian airspace and was redirected to Saudi Arabia
The aircraft landed at the airport in the Saudi city of Tabuk, all passengers are safe, a source told Sputnik
The plane sent a distress signal because of a fight between the pilots, Israel's Channel 12 reports. The aircraft was operated by pilots from Russia and Ukraine. According to this version, the Ukrainian was the co-pilot
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convened an urgent operational meeting, according to Channel 12
A replacement aircraft will bring the passengers stranded in the Saudi Arabia to Israel
Israel is treating the FlyDubai incident as a possible terror attack, among other lines of inquiry, a source told Sputnik
United Arab Emirates Airbus A330 MRTT taking off at Manchester Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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