FlyDubai Plane Incident: What Is Known So Far

A passenger plane of the Emirati airline Flydubai, operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, sent a hijacking signal, Israel's Channel 12 reported A passenger plane of the Emirati airline Flydubai, operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, sent a hijacking signal, Israel's Channel 12 reported

The pilots first transmitted code 7700, signalling an emergency on board, followed by code 7500, indicating a hijacking. Communication was then lost The pilots first transmitted code 7700, signalling an emergency on board, followed by code 7500, indicating a hijacking. Communication was then lost

There were around 180 passengers on board. Landing in Israel was prohibited, the plane turned around in Jordanian airspace and was redirected to Saudi Arabia There were around 180 passengers on board. Landing in Israel was prohibited, the plane turned around in Jordanian airspace and was redirected to Saudi Arabia

The aircraft landed at the airport in the Saudi city of Tabuk, all passengers are safe, a source told Sputnik The aircraft landed at the airport in the Saudi city of Tabuk, all passengers are safe, a source told Sputnik

The plane sent a distress signal because of a fight between the pilots, Israel's Channel 12 reports. The aircraft was operated by pilots from Russia and Ukraine. According to this version, the Ukrainian was the co-pilot The plane sent a distress signal because of a fight between the pilots, Israel's Channel 12 reports. The aircraft was operated by pilots from Russia and Ukraine. According to this version, the Ukrainian was the co-pilot

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convened an urgent operational meeting, according to Channel 12 Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convened an urgent operational meeting, according to Channel 12

A replacement aircraft will bring the passengers stranded in the Saudi Arabia to Israel A replacement aircraft will bring the passengers stranded in the Saudi Arabia to Israel