https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/plane-from-uae-which-signaled-emergency-on-board-lands-in-saudi-arabia---reports-1124811745.html
Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports
Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports
Sputnik International
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The FlyDubai aircraft, which was flying from the UAE to Israel, landed in Saudi Arabia after sending a signal indicating an emergency, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.
2026-09-30T07:51+0000
2026-09-30T07:51+0000
2026-09-30T08:13+0000
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The emergency situation may have arisen due to a fight between the pilots, which triggered the activation of the safety system.The FlyDubai airline has confirmed the information that a fight broke out between pilots on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, Channel 12 revealed.There was a scuffle between the pilots, Channel 12 reported, citing a spokesperson for FlyDubai. FlyDubai's CEO has informed Israeli transport officials that a replacement plane will shuttle roughly 150 Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia to Israel, a correspondent for i24 reported. The pilots have been removed, while the passengers remain on board, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/netanyahus-office-confirms-israeli-prime-minister-visited-uae-on-sunday-to-enhance-ties-1124805772.html
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Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports
07:51 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 30.09.2026)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The FlyDubai aircraft, which was flying from the UAE to Israel, landed in Saudi Arabia after sending a signal indicating an emergency, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.
The emergency situation may have arisen due to a fight between the pilots, which triggered the activation of the safety system.
The FlyDubai airline has confirmed the information that a fight broke out between pilots on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, Channel 12 revealed.
There was a scuffle between the pilots, Channel 12 reported, citing a spokesperson for FlyDubai.
FlyDubai's CEO has informed Israeli transport officials that a replacement plane will shuttle roughly 150 Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia to Israel, a correspondent for i24 reported.
The pilots have been removed, while the passengers remain on board, he added.