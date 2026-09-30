https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/plane-from-uae-which-signaled-emergency-on-board-lands-in-saudi-arabia---reports-1124811745.html

Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Sputnik International

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The FlyDubai aircraft, which was flying from the UAE to Israel, landed in Saudi Arabia after sending a signal indicating an emergency, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.

2026-09-30T07:51+0000

2026-09-30T07:51+0000

2026-09-30T08:13+0000

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The emergency situation may have arisen due to a fight between the pilots, which triggered the activation of the safety system.The FlyDubai airline has confirmed the information that a fight broke out between pilots on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, Channel 12 revealed.There was a scuffle between the pilots, Channel 12 reported, citing a spokesperson for FlyDubai. FlyDubai's CEO has informed Israeli transport officials that a replacement plane will shuttle roughly 150 Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia to Israel, a correspondent for i24 reported. The pilots have been removed, while the passengers remain on board, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/netanyahus-office-confirms-israeli-prime-minister-visited-uae-on-sunday-to-enhance-ties-1124805772.html

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