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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/plane-from-uae-which-signaled-emergency-on-board-lands-in-saudi-arabia---reports-1124811745.html
Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports
Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports
Sputnik International
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The FlyDubai aircraft, which was flying from the UAE to Israel, landed in Saudi Arabia after sending a signal indicating an emergency, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.
2026-09-30T07:51+0000
2026-09-30T08:13+0000
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The emergency situation may have arisen due to a fight between the pilots, which triggered the activation of the safety system.The FlyDubai airline has confirmed the information that a fight broke out between pilots on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, Channel 12 revealed.There was a scuffle between the pilots, Channel 12 reported, citing a spokesperson for FlyDubai. FlyDubai's CEO has informed Israeli transport officials that a replacement plane will shuttle roughly 150 Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia to Israel, a correspondent for i24 reported. The pilots have been removed, while the passengers remain on board, he added.
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Flight From UAE Declares Emergency, Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia - Reports

07:51 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 08:13 GMT 30.09.2026)
© Wikimedia CommonsUnited Arab Emirates Airbus A330 MRTT taking off at Manchester Airport
United Arab Emirates Airbus A330 MRTT taking off at Manchester Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The FlyDubai aircraft, which was flying from the UAE to Israel, landed in Saudi Arabia after sending a signal indicating an emergency, the Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.
The emergency situation may have arisen due to a fight between the pilots, which triggered the activation of the safety system.
The FlyDubai airline has confirmed the information that a fight broke out between pilots on the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight, Channel 12 revealed.
There was a scuffle between the pilots, Channel 12 reported, citing a spokesperson for FlyDubai.

FlyDubai's CEO has informed Israeli transport officials that a replacement plane will shuttle roughly 150 Israeli passengers from Saudi Arabia to Israel, a correspondent for i24 reported.

The pilots have been removed, while the passengers remain on board, he added.
A plane that will carry Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits on the tarmac - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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