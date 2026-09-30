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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/putin-to-take-part-in-plenary-session-of-valdai-discussion-club-on-october-1---kremlin-1124814479.html
Putin to Take Part in Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club on October 1 - Kremlin
Putin to Take Part in Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club on October 1 - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
2026-09-30T13:04+0000
2026-09-30T13:04+0000
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"On October 1, Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, the topic of which is 'Responsibility for the future: the limits of what is possible or possibilities without limits?" the statement read.The 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in the Moscow Region from September 28 to October 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/valdai-announces-move-from-sochi-to-moscow-region-due-to-logistics-issues-1124803857.html
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Putin to Take Part in Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club on October 1 - Kremlin

13:04 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Сергей Гунеев / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin participates in the Valdai Discussion Club
Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the Valdai Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"On October 1, Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, the topic of which is 'Responsibility for the future: the limits of what is possible or possibilities without limits?" the statement read.
The 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in the Moscow Region from September 28 to October 1.
Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
Russia
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28 September, 08:46 GMT
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