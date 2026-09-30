https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/putin-to-take-part-in-plenary-session-of-valdai-discussion-club-on-october-1---kremlin-1124814479.html

Putin to Take Part in Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club on October 1 - Kremlin

Putin to Take Part in Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club on October 1 - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

2026-09-30T13:04+0000

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2026-09-30T13:04+0000

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"On October 1, Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, the topic of which is 'Responsibility for the future: the limits of what is possible or possibilities without limits?" the statement read.The 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in the Moscow Region from September 28 to October 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/valdai-announces-move-from-sochi-to-moscow-region-due-to-logistics-issues-1124803857.html

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