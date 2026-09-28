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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/valdai-announces-move-from-sochi-to-moscow-region-due-to-logistics-issues-1124803857.html
Valdai Meeting Moved to Moscow Region Due to Large Number of Participants — Chairman
Valdai Meeting Moved to Moscow Region Due to Large Number of Participants — Chairman
Sputnik International
The annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in the Moscow region instead of Sochi due to logistical considerations, according to Andrey Bystritskiy, chairman of the board of the Valdai Club Development and Support Foundation.
2026-09-28T08:46+0000
2026-09-28T08:58+0000
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“We gathered here [in the Moscow region] so that everyone could get here easily — fly in and fly out. It is because of these logistical factors," he told reporters ahead of the meeting's opening.In previous years, the Valdai Club’s meetings were generally held in Sochi.Earlier, the Financial Times claimed that Vladimir Putin had moved the Valdai Club meeting from Sochi to the Moscow region due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks.The 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club will take place in the Moscow region from September 28 to October 1, bringing together 120 participants from 40 countries.This year’s main theme is "Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?”On the first day, the club will present its annual report, “No Panic: The State and Responsibility for the Future.” The program will also include thematic sessions, an open discussion and meetings with Russian state officials.The central event will be the plenary session on October 1, which will bring the program to a close.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260928/the-valdai-international-discussion-club-opens-its-annual-meeting-1124802916.html
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Valdai Meeting Moved to Moscow Region Due to Large Number of Participants — Chairman

08:46 GMT 28.09.2026 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 28.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankConference of the Valdai International Discussion Club
Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
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The annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in the Moscow region instead of Sochi due to logistical considerations, according to Andrey Bystritskiy, chairman of the board of the Valdai Club Development and Support Foundation.
“We gathered here [in the Moscow region] so that everyone could get here easily — fly in and fly out. It is because of these logistical factors," he told reporters ahead of the meeting's opening.
In previous years, the Valdai Club’s meetings were generally held in Sochi.
Earlier, the Financial Times claimed that Vladimir Putin had moved the Valdai Club meeting from Sochi to the Moscow region due to the threat of Ukrainian attacks.
The 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club will take place in the Moscow region from September 28 to October 1, bringing together 120 participants from 40 countries.
This year’s main theme is "Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?”
On the first day, the club will present its annual report, “No Panic: The State and Responsibility for the Future.” The program will also include thematic sessions, an open discussion and meetings with Russian state officials.
The central event will be the plenary session on October 1, which will bring the program to a close.
Valdai International Discussion Club meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2026
Russia
The Valdai International Discussion Club Opens Its Annual Meeting
06:44 GMT
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