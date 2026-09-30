https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/rostec-puts-next-gen-defense-tech-on-display-1124812396.html

Rostec Puts Next-Gen Defense Tech on Display

Rostec Puts Next-Gen Defense Tech on Display

Sputnik International

From passive anti-drone shields to modular bomb shelters, the INNOPROM exhibit spotlights the Pautina system, mobile electrical substations and KUB-M civil... 30.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-30T09:15+0000

2026-09-30T09:15+0000

2026-09-30T09:15+0000

russia

rostec

minsk

belarus

military & intelligence

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Pautina complex:The structure is a spatial net mounted on load-bearing columns, capable of withstanding a direct drone hit.Mobile electrical substations:KUB-M:Hosted in Minsk, the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Belarus” is running from September 30 to October 2.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/fire-protection-with-a-sixth-sense-rostec-unveils-self-activating-system-1124806113.html

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belarus

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rostec, minsk, belarus, military & intelligence