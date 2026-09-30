Rostec Puts Next-Gen Defense Tech on Display
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin / Go to the mediabankRostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin/
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From passive anti-drone shields to modular bomb shelters, the INNOPROM exhibit spotlights the Pautina system, mobile electrical substations and KUB-M civil defense shelters, the state corporation says.
Pautina complex:
Type: modular passive physical protection system
Designed for: shielding facilities from drone threats
Max drone weight: up to 250 kg
Max drone speed: up to 200 km/h
Features: built to operate in confined spaces and at fire-hazardous facilities
The structure is a spatial net mounted on load-bearing columns, capable of withstanding a direct drone hit.
Mobile electrical substations:
Designed for: rapid restoration of power supply during accidents
Mounted on wheeled platforms
Can provide power to consumers immediately upon arrival
Adapted for operation in any climatic conditions
KUB-M:
Type: modular civil defense
Module area: 25 square meters
Capacity: up to 50 people
Can withstand a high-explosive blast
Features: can be reinforced with concrete blocks
"The solutions presented in Minsk form a single ecosystem: Pautina intercepts drones on approach, mobile substations provide power supply during emergency outages, and KUB-M shelters personnel," Rostec’s RT-Project Technologies General Director Vasily Zuykov says.
Hosted in Minsk, the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Belarus” is running from September 30 to October 2.