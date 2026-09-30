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Rostec Puts Next-Gen Defense Tech on Display
Rostec Puts Next-Gen Defense Tech on Display
Sputnik International
From passive anti-drone shields to modular bomb shelters, the INNOPROM exhibit spotlights the Pautina system, mobile electrical substations and KUB-M civil... 30.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-30T09:15+0000
2026-09-30T09:15+0000
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Pautina complex:The structure is a spatial net mounted on load-bearing columns, capable of withstanding a direct drone hit.Mobile electrical substations:KUB-M:Hosted in Minsk, the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Belarus” is running from September 30 to October 2.
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Rostec Puts Next-Gen Defense Tech on Display

09:15 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin / Go to the mediabankRostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Rostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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From passive anti-drone shields to modular bomb shelters, the INNOPROM exhibit spotlights the Pautina system, mobile electrical substations and KUB-M civil defense shelters, the state corporation says.
Pautina complex:
Type: modular passive physical protection system
Designed for: shielding facilities from drone threats
Max drone weight: up to 250 kg
Max drone speed: up to 200 km/h
Features: built to operate in confined spaces and at fire-hazardous facilities
The structure is a spatial net mounted on load-bearing columns, capable of withstanding a direct drone hit.
Mobile electrical substations:
Designed for: rapid restoration of power supply during accidents
Mounted on wheeled platforms
Can provide power to consumers immediately upon arrival
Adapted for operation in any climatic conditions
KUB-M:
Type: modular civil defense
Module area: 25 square meters
Capacity: up to 50 people
Can withstand a high-explosive blast
Features: can be reinforced with concrete blocks
"The solutions presented in Minsk form a single ecosystem: Pautina intercepts drones on approach, mobile substations provide power supply during emergency outages, and KUB-M shelters personnel," Rostec’s RT-Project Technologies General Director Vasily Zuykov says.
Hosted in Minsk, the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Belarus” is running from September 30 to October 2.
A visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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Fire Protection With a ‘Sixth Sense’: Rostec Unveils Self-Activating System
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