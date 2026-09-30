https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-hits-de-novo-data-processing-center-working-for-ukrainian-military-in-kiev-1124811398.html
Russia Hits De Novo Data Processing Center Working for Ukrainian Military in Kiev
Russia Hits De Novo Data Processing Center Working for Ukrainian Military in Kiev
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit the De Novo data processing center in Kiev during an overnight massive strike, which is one of the main points for exchanging internet traffic in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-09-30T06:53+0000
2026-09-30T06:53+0000
2026-09-30T06:53+0000
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Overnight, Russian troops launched a massive strike using precision-guided surface-based weapons and attack drones against a communications center in Kiev, facilities of Ukraine's energy system in the Kiev region that support military production, as well as the infrastructure of the Izmail port. The Russian armed forces have also hit an electrical substation that supplied electricity to Ukraine's defense industry facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region, a thermal power plant in the Kiev region, which supplies electricity to defense industry facilities, as well as a hydroelectric power station in the city of Vyzhgorod, which supplies defense industry facilities in the northern part of the Kiev region, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russia-hits-datagroup-data-center-in-kiev-providing-ukraine-intel---mod-1124789724.html
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Russia Hits De Novo Data Processing Center Working for Ukrainian Military in Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit the De Novo data processing center in Kiev during an overnight massive strike, which is one of the main points for exchanging internet traffic in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Overnight, Russian troops launched a massive strike using precision-guided surface-based weapons and attack drones against a communications center in Kiev, facilities of Ukraine's energy system in the Kiev region that support military production, as well as the infrastructure of the Izmail port.
"The following targets were hit: in Kiev — the De Novo data processing center, which is one of the main points for exchanging internet traffic and ensures the processing, storage, and transmission of information in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces have also hit an electrical substation that supplied electricity to Ukraine's defense industry facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region, a thermal power plant in the Kiev region, which supplies electricity to defense industry facilities, as well as a hydroelectric power station in the city of Vyzhgorod, which supplies defense industry facilities in the northern part of the Kiev region, the statement read.
"During a sea voyage in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, a dry cargo ship was damaged, it was delivering military equipment and dual‑use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry added.