https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russia-hits-datagroup-data-center-in-kiev-providing-ukraine-intel---mod-1124789724.html
Russia Hits DataGroup Data Center in Kiev Providing Ukraine Intel - MoD
Russia Hits DataGroup Data Center in Kiev Providing Ukraine Intel - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck the DataGroup data center in Kiev, which provided the processing and transmission of intelligence data in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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The Russian forces continue to launch drone strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex and logistics centers, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Another logistics center was struck in Trebukhov in Kiev region, which was used to store dual-use goods, the ministry added. Russia also struck a dry cargo ship, delivering military cargo to the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html
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Russia Hits DataGroup Data Center in Kiev Providing Ukraine Intel - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck the DataGroup data center in Kiev, which provided the processing and transmission of intelligence data in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The Russian forces continue to launch drone strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex and logistics centers, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strike, the following were hit:... in Kiev, the DataGroup data center, which provided the processing and transmission of intelligence data in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
Another logistics center was struck in Trebukhov in Kiev region, which was used to store dual-use goods, the ministry added.
Russia also struck
a dry cargo ship, delivering military cargo to the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said.