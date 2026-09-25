International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/russia-hits-datagroup-data-center-in-kiev-providing-ukraine-intel---mod-1124789724.html
Russia Hits DataGroup Data Center in Kiev Providing Ukraine Intel - MoD
Russia Hits DataGroup Data Center in Kiev Providing Ukraine Intel - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck the DataGroup data center in Kiev, which provided the processing and transmission of intelligence data in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-25T14:41+0000
2026-09-25T14:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
kiev
ukraine
russia
strike
air strike
missile strike
intel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg
The Russian forces continue to launch drone strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex and logistics centers, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Another logistics center was struck in Trebukhov in Kiev region, which was used to store dual-use goods, the ministry added. Russia also struck a dry cargo ship, delivering military cargo to the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_44:0:1452:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_cea36c1514d7d4961a0cd5629916186e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, cargo ship, kiev, ukraine, russia, strike, air strike, missile strike, intel, intel services
russian defense ministry, cargo ship, kiev, ukraine, russia, strike, air strike, missile strike, intel, intel services

Russia Hits DataGroup Data Center in Kiev Providing Ukraine Intel - MoD

14:41 GMT 25.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense MinistryIskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck the DataGroup data center in Kiev, which provided the processing and transmission of intelligence data in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The Russian forces continue to launch drone strikes against enterprises of the military-industrial complex and logistics centers, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strike, the following were hit:... in Kiev, the DataGroup data center, which provided the processing and transmission of intelligence data in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said.
Another logistics center was struck in Trebukhov in Kiev region, which was used to store dual-use goods, the ministry added.
Russia also struck a dry cargo ship, delivering military cargo to the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, the ministry said.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Rain Barrage of Strikes on Ukrainian Defense & Energy Facilities
23 September, 05:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала