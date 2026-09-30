https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-united-states-continue-dialogue-in-many-areas-including-energy---dmitriev-1124813756.html

Russia, US Continue Dialogue in Many Areas, Energy Sector Included - Dmitriev

Russia, US Continue Dialogue in Many Areas, Energy Sector Included - Dmitriev

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States continue dialogue in many areas, including on energy issues, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.

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"We are moving forward, the dialogue continues in many areas, including energy," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in response to a question about the negotiations between Russia and the United States.Russia and the US continue contacts, though the specific dates of talks on bilateral irritations are still to be determined, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

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