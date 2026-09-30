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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-united-states-continue-dialogue-in-many-areas-including-energy---dmitriev-1124813756.html
Russia, US Continue Dialogue in Many Areas, Energy Sector Included - Dmitriev
Russia, US Continue Dialogue in Many Areas, Energy Sector Included - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
Russia and the United States continue dialogue in many areas, including on energy issues, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.
2026-09-30T11:05+0000
2026-09-30T12:18+0000
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"We are moving forward, the dialogue continues in many areas, including energy," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in response to a question about the negotiations between Russia and the United States.Russia and the US continue contacts, though the specific dates of talks on bilateral irritations are still to be determined, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
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Russia, US Continue Dialogue in Many Areas, Energy Sector Included - Dmitriev

11:05 GMT 30.09.2026 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 30.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States continue dialogue in many areas, including on energy issues, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said on Wednesday.
"We are moving forward, the dialogue continues in many areas, including energy," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in response to a question about the negotiations between Russia and the United States.
Russia and the US continue contacts, though the specific dates of talks on bilateral irritations are still to be determined, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2026
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