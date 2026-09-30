https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html

Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry

Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Shabelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. 30.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-30T09:06+0000

2026-09-30T09:06+0000

2026-09-30T09:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"During decisive offensive operations within the encirclement, the settlement of Shabelnoye in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian forces have liberated the Yegorovka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, as well as the settlement of Tolstodubovo in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost more than 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to: "Air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system projectile, and 768 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russian-forces-liberate-kreydyanka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124806680.html

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