https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html
Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Shabelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. 30.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-30T09:06+0000
2026-09-30T09:06+0000
2026-09-30T09:06+0000
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"During decisive offensive operations within the encirclement, the settlement of Shabelnoye in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian forces have liberated the Yegorovka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, as well as the settlement of Tolstodubovo in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost more than 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.This is in addition to: "Air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system projectile, and 768 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260929/russian-forces-liberate-kreydyanka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124806680.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Shabelnoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During decisive offensive operations within the encirclement, the settlement of Shabelnoye in the Kharkov region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian forces have liberated the Yegorovka settlement in the Zaporozhye region, as well as the settlement of Tolstodubovo in the Sumy region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost more than 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Over 340 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever (North) battlegroup
Over 280 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 195 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"Air defense systems shot down three guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system projectile, and 768 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement added.