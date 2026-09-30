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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-foreign-intel-head-calls-his-contacts-with-cia-leadership-good-1124812685.html
Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good
Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin on Wednesday described his contacts with the leadership of the CIA as good.
2026-09-30T09:24+0000
2026-09-30T09:24+0000
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"They are good," Naryshkin said in a comment to Russian media.CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html
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Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good

09:24 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankThe head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin
The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin on Wednesday described his contacts with the leadership of the CIA as good.
"They are good," Naryshkin said in a comment to Russian media.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
World
Russia Intel Chief Naryshkin Focused on Bilateral Issues With CIA Boss Ratcliffe
27 August, 08:37 GMT
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