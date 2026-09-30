https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-foreign-intel-head-calls-his-contacts-with-cia-leadership-good-1124812685.html
Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good
Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin on Wednesday described his contacts with the leadership of the CIA as good.
2026-09-30T09:24+0000
2026-09-30T09:24+0000
2026-09-30T09:24+0000
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"They are good," Naryshkin said in a comment to Russian media.CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html
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sergei naryshkin, john ratcliffe, russia, us, svr, cia
Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin on Wednesday described his contacts with the leadership of the CIA as good.
"They are good," Naryshkin said in a comment to Russian media.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.