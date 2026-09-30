https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-foreign-intel-head-calls-his-contacts-with-cia-leadership-good-1124812685.html

Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good

Russian Foreign Intel Head Calls His Contacts With CIA Leadership Good

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin on Wednesday described his contacts with the leadership of the CIA as good.

2026-09-30T09:24+0000

2026-09-30T09:24+0000

2026-09-30T09:24+0000

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"They are good," Naryshkin said in a comment to Russian media.CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Moscow on August 25. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the visit was related to contacts between the intelligence services and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the meetings held.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russia-intel-chief-naryshkin-focused-on-bilateral-issues-with-cia-boss-ratcliffe-1124635835.html

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