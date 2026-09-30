https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-team-reinvents-drone-engine--and-cuts-costs-by-25-1124811900.html
Russian Team Reinvents Drone Engine — and Cuts Costs by 25%
Russian Team Reinvents Drone Engine — and Cuts Costs by 25%
Sputnik International
The approach is straightforward — swap out some metal components for high-temperature polymer composites, then add homegrown electronic fuel injection.
2026-09-30T08:30+0000
2026-09-30T08:30+0000
2026-09-30T08:30+0000
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Key features:If the claimed cost and reliability gains hold at scale, cheaper, lighter powerplants could mean more payload, longer range — and far wider adoption.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-scientists-unveil-space-engine-that-swaps-pricey-xenon-for-budget-friendly-krypton-1124508126.html
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Russian Team Reinvents Drone Engine — and Cuts Costs by 25%
The approach is straightforward — swap out some metal components for high-temperature polymer composites, then add homegrown electronic fuel injection.
Hybrid construction uses injection molding and printing for less-loaded parts, while highly loaded components remain metal
Developers say the engine's cost share can drop from 30–40% to under 15%, potentially cutting total UAV production costs by ~15–25%
The electronic fuel injection system integrates with the flight controller, saving 10–40% fuel depending on mode
If the claimed cost and reliability gains hold at scale, cheaper, lighter powerplants could mean more payload, longer range — and far wider adoption.