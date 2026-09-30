https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-team-reinvents-drone-engine--and-cuts-costs-by-25-1124811900.html

Russian Team Reinvents Drone Engine — and Cuts Costs by 25%

Russian Team Reinvents Drone Engine — and Cuts Costs by 25%

Sputnik International

The approach is straightforward — swap out some metal components for high-temperature polymer composites, then add homegrown electronic fuel injection.

2026-09-30T08:30+0000

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Key features:If the claimed cost and reliability gains hold at scale, cheaper, lighter powerplants could mean more payload, longer range — and far wider adoption.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-scientists-unveil-space-engine-that-swaps-pricey-xenon-for-budget-friendly-krypton-1124508126.html

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