International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/ukraines-steel-backbone-buckles-under-russias-crippling-strikes-1124811544.html
Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes
Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes
Sputnik International
Ukraine “spent a week in September making no steel at all. The first time in 100 years,” reveals Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary, in a post on X.
2026-09-30T07:49+0000
2026-09-30T07:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
volodymyr zelensky
black sea
steel
strikes
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122223917_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79668600b2efaff4a413cc68dc05965b.jpg
Mendel lays out the scale of the collapse, driven by Russia’s concentrated strikes, in stark numbers:Ukraine has “no strategy” for how to keep the industry working or how to rebuild it, says Mendel, posing the rhetorical question:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-steel-industry-cripple-forge-of-its-war-machine---analyst-1124768041.html
ukraine
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0a/1122223917_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5e7394907d0d748f106265c728dfac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, volodymyr zelensky, black sea, steel, strikes
ukraine, russia, volodymyr zelensky, black sea, steel, strikes

Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes

07:49 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the crew of the BM-21 'Grad' multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)
Combat work of the crew of the BM-21 'Grad' multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ukraine “spent a week in September making no steel at all. The first time in 100 years,” reveals Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary, in a post on X.
Mendel lays out the scale of the collapse, driven by Russia’s concentrated strikes, in stark numbers:
Ukraine’s biggest plants now stand completely idle after concentrated Russian strikes
blast furnaces are damaged - restarting one costs at least $50 million, building a new one around $500 million
steel exports are already hemorrhaging $200 million monthly
metallurgists warn a prolonged Black Sea blockade could cost Ukraine $17 billion
the sector still made up 5.5 % of GDP last year
Ukraine has “no strategy” for how to keep the industry working or how to rebuild it, says Mendel, posing the rhetorical question:
“If this industry disappears, what exactly is left to hold the state up?”
Iskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Strikes on Ukraine’s Steel Industry Cripple Forge of its War Machine - Analyst
21 September, 13:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала