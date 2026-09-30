https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/ukraines-steel-backbone-buckles-under-russias-crippling-strikes-1124811544.html

Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes

Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes

Sputnik International

Ukraine “spent a week in September making no steel at all. The first time in 100 years,” reveals Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary, in a post on X.

2026-09-30T07:49+0000

2026-09-30T07:49+0000

2026-09-30T07:49+0000

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Mendel lays out the scale of the collapse, driven by Russia’s concentrated strikes, in stark numbers:Ukraine has “no strategy” for how to keep the industry working or how to rebuild it, says Mendel, posing the rhetorical question:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-steel-industry-cripple-forge-of-its-war-machine---analyst-1124768041.html

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