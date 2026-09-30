https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/ukraines-steel-backbone-buckles-under-russias-crippling-strikes-1124811544.html
Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes
Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes
Sputnik International
Ukraine “spent a week in September making no steel at all. The first time in 100 years,” reveals Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary, in a post on X.
2026-09-30T07:49+0000
2026-09-30T07:49+0000
2026-09-30T07:49+0000
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Mendel lays out the scale of the collapse, driven by Russia’s concentrated strikes, in stark numbers:Ukraine has “no strategy” for how to keep the industry working or how to rebuild it, says Mendel, posing the rhetorical question:
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ukraine, russia, volodymyr zelensky, black sea, steel, strikes
Ukraine’s Steel Backbone Buckles Under Russia’s Crippling Strikes
Ukraine “spent a week in September making no steel at all. The first time in 100 years,” reveals Iuliia Mendel, Zelensky’s former press secretary, in a post on X.
Mendel lays out the scale of the collapse, driven by Russia’s concentrated strikes
, in stark numbers:
Ukraine’s biggest plants now stand completely idle after concentrated Russian strikes
blast furnaces are damaged - restarting one costs at least $50 million, building a new one around $500 million
steel exports are already hemorrhaging $200 million monthly
metallurgists warn a prolonged Black Sea blockade could cost Ukraine $17 billion
the sector still made up 5.5 % of GDP last year
Ukraine has “no strategy” for how to keep the industry working or how to rebuild it, says Mendel, posing the rhetorical question:
“If this industry disappears, what exactly is left to hold the state up?”