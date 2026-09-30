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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/ukrainian-strike-on-russian-town-leaves-12-civilians-injured-1124813122.html
Ukrainian Strike on Russian Town Leaves 12 Civilians Injured
Ukrainian Strike on Russian Town Leaves 12 Civilians Injured
Sputnik International
The twelve civilians, including seven college students, were injured when a Ukrainian drone hit the Russian town of Trubchevsk in the Bryansk Region.
2026-09-30T10:24+0000
2026-09-30T10:24+0000
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All victims of the attack, one of whom is in a serious condition, have been rushed to a hospital and received proper treatment, Bryansk Region’s Acting Governor Egor Kovalchuk announced on social media.While the exact details of the drone strike were not immediately clear, Kovalchuk urged people to exercise caution and refrain from investigating suspicious objects they might stumble upon, likely suggesting that these objects might turn out to be unexploded munitions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-drones-strangle-ukrainian-military-logistics-near-kharkov-1124810910.html
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Ukrainian Strike on Russian Town Leaves 12 Civilians Injured

10:24 GMT 30.09.2026
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The twelve civilians, including seven college students, were injured when a Ukrainian drone hit the Russian town of Trubchevsk in the Bryansk Region.
All victims of the attack, one of whom is in a serious condition, have been rushed to a hospital and received proper treatment, Bryansk Region’s Acting Governor Egor Kovalchuk announced on social media.

While the exact details of the drone strike were not immediately clear, Kovalchuk urged people to exercise caution and refrain from investigating suspicious objects they might stumble upon, likely suggesting that these objects might turn out to be unexploded munitions.
Russian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov
05:24 GMT
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