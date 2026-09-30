https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-drones-strangle-ukrainian-military-logistics-near-kharkov-1124810910.html

Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov

Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov

Sputnik International

Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 11th Army Corps of the Sever battlegroup have established round-the-clock control over Ukrainian logistics routes on the Kharkov axis, a UAV unit commander told Sputnik.

2026-09-30T05:24+0000

2026-09-30T05:24+0000

2026-09-30T05:24+0000

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More than 150 Ukrainian warehouses have been destroyed since the beginning of September, the commander confirmed.Russian servicemen continue to tighten the enemy encirclement ring in Kharkov Region, with strikes on field depots and storage points bleeding the Ukrainian military and undermining their morale - allowing assault units to actively advance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/russian-army-strikes-ukrainian-drone-workshops-1124771740.html

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