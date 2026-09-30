Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 11th Army Corps of the Sever battlegroup have established round-the-clock control over Ukrainian logistics routes on the Kharkov axis, a UAV unit commander told Sputnik.
More than 150 Ukrainian warehouses have been destroyed since the beginning of September, the commander confirmed.
recon drones hunt logistics routes and unloading points
FPVs and multicopters with droppable munitions strike trucks, unloading points, field storage sites and ammunition
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Russian servicemen continue to tighten the enemy encirclement ring in Kharkov Region, with strikes on field depots and storage points bleeding the Ukrainian military and undermining their morale - allowing assault units to actively advance.
22 September, 09:48 GMT