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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-drones-strangle-ukrainian-military-logistics-near-kharkov-1124810910.html
Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov
Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov
Sputnik International
Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 11th Army Corps of the Sever battlegroup have established round-the-clock control over Ukrainian logistics routes on the Kharkov axis, a UAV unit commander told Sputnik.
2026-09-30T05:24+0000
2026-09-30T05:24+0000
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More than 150 Ukrainian warehouses have been destroyed since the beginning of September, the commander confirmed.Russian servicemen continue to tighten the enemy encirclement ring in Kharkov Region, with strikes on field depots and storage points bleeding the Ukrainian military and undermining their morale - allowing assault units to actively advance.
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russia, ukraine, military drones, russian drones, strikes, logistics, kharkov

Russian Drones Strangle Ukrainian Military Logistics Near Kharkov

05:24 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones
Russian servicemуn of the Central Military District take part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 11th Army Corps of the Sever battlegroup have established round-the-clock control over Ukrainian logistics routes on the Kharkov axis, a UAV unit commander told Sputnik.
More than 150 Ukrainian warehouses have been destroyed since the beginning of September, the commander confirmed.
recon drones hunt logistics routes and unloading points
FPVs and multicopters with droppable munitions strike trucks, unloading points, field storage sites and ammunition
Russian servicemen continue to tighten the enemy encirclement ring in Kharkov Region, with strikes on field depots and storage points bleeding the Ukrainian military and undermining their morale - allowing assault units to actively advance.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Army Strikes Ukrainian Drone Workshops
22 September, 09:48 GMT
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