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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-teeters-on-brink-as-power-cuts-rank-among-top-security-fears--grossi-1124811269.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi
Sputnik International
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The situation in the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) region is extremely precarious, with power supply disruptions remaining... 30.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-30T06:38+0000
2026-09-30T06:38+0000
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"I would say the situation around the plant remains very serious and very fragile. There are a number of factors [at play], but one of the most important is the constant loss of external power," Grossi stressed, when asked what posed the greatest challenge to the agency.Ukraine has repeatedly shelled the area of the power plant, killing staff and bringing the specter of nuclear contamination ever closer. CEO of Russia’s Rosatom, the state nuclear corporation, Alexei Likhachev, is in contact with Rafael Grossi on the issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zaporozhye-power-plant-subjected-to-over-750-strikes-by-ukrainian-drones-in-45-months---rosatom-1124737462.html
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Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi

06:38 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The situation in the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) region is extremely precarious, with power supply disruptions remaining among the most serious security problems, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi who spoke to RIA Novosti in an interview
"I would say the situation around the plant remains very serious and very fragile. There are a number of factors [at play], but one of the most important is the constant loss of external power," Grossi stressed, when asked what posed the greatest challenge to the agency.
Ukraine has repeatedly shelled the area of the power plant, killing staff and bringing the specter of nuclear contamination ever closer. CEO of Russia’s Rosatom, the state nuclear corporation, Alexei Likhachev, is in contact with Rafael Grossi on the issue.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia
Zaporozhye Power Plant Subjected to Over 750 Strikes by Ukrainian Drones in 4.5 Months - Rosatom
14 September, 12:12 GMT
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