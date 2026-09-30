https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-teeters-on-brink-as-power-cuts-rank-among-top-security-fears--grossi-1124811269.html

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi

Sputnik International

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The situation in the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) region is extremely precarious, with power supply disruptions remaining... 30.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-30T06:38+0000

2026-09-30T06:38+0000

2026-09-30T06:38+0000

russia

zaporozhye

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

russia

ukraine

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"I would say the situation around the plant remains very serious and very fragile. There are a number of factors [at play], but one of the most important is the constant loss of external power," Grossi stressed, when asked what posed the greatest challenge to the agency.Ukraine has repeatedly shelled the area of the power plant, killing staff and bringing the specter of nuclear contamination ever closer. CEO of Russia’s Rosatom, the state nuclear corporation, Alexei Likhachev, is in contact with Rafael Grossi on the issue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/zaporozhye-power-plant-subjected-to-over-750-strikes-by-ukrainian-drones-in-45-months---rosatom-1124737462.html

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

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zaporozhye, international atomic energy agency (iaea), russia, ukraine