https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/ai-lacks-morality-or-values--shouldnt-replace-humans-in-decision-making--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124822082.html
AI Lacks Morality or Values & Shouldn't Replace Humans in Decision-Making – ex-Pentagon Analyst
AI Lacks Morality or Values & Shouldn't Replace Humans in Decision-Making – ex-Pentagon Analyst
Sputnik International
Artificial intelligence has no intuition and no ability to truly reflect, even though it can analyze data and make decisions almost instantly, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about the looming risks of AI.
2026-10-01T19:16+0000
2026-10-01T19:16+0000
2026-10-01T19:16+0000
analysis
karen kwiatkowski
military & intelligence
opinion
vladimir putin
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
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AI targeting and guidance system integration makes it easy for military and civilian officials to assume no responsibility for potentially disastrous results.If more states start using autonomous AI against each other, it would pressure them to lean into "dangerous dependency on faster destruction rather than developing the skills to avoid military conflict altogether," the pundit warns.If AI at some point turns war into something resembling a computer game, it would be destabilizing for three reasons:
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karen kwiatkowski, military & intelligence, opinion, vladimir putin, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
karen kwiatkowski, military & intelligence, opinion, vladimir putin, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
AI Lacks Morality or Values & Shouldn't Replace Humans in Decision-Making – ex-Pentagon Analyst
Artificial intelligence has no intuition and no ability to truly reflect, even though it can analyze data and make decisions almost instantly, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about the looming risks of AI.
AI targeting and guidance system integration makes it easy for military and civilian officials to assume no responsibility for potentially disastrous results.
"Yet these results shape the battlefield and the political landscape so we may not avoid our human responsibility or duty," Kwiatkowski stresses.
If more states start using autonomous AI against each other, it would pressure them to lean into "dangerous dependency on faster destruction rather than developing the skills to avoid military conflict altogether," the pundit warns.
If AI at some point turns war into something resembling a computer game, it would be destabilizing for three reasons:
1.
First, the modern arms race is multilateral and commercially driven, and relatively inexpensive, unlike the nuclear weapons arms race of the past
2.
Second, the current reward in the AI business is to destabilize, dominate, and specifically to profit
3.
Third, AI is being pursued for military applications partly because major powers can no longer deploy massive armies abroad, while their populations resist the costs of war. As AI enables more intensive and autonomous warfare, it may also strengthen totalitarian surveillance states at home
"As long as humans and human decision-making is in the chain, wisdom can assert itself, and we have seen examples of this in the nuclear arena," Kwiatkowski says. "There is no fundamental value system, no higher morality, existent in any algorithm."