https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/ai-lacks-morality-or-values--shouldnt-replace-humans-in-decision-making--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124822082.html

AI Lacks Morality or Values & Shouldn't Replace Humans in Decision-Making – ex-Pentagon Analyst

AI Lacks Morality or Values & Shouldn't Replace Humans in Decision-Making – ex-Pentagon Analyst

Sputnik International

Artificial intelligence has no intuition and no ability to truly reflect, even though it can analyze data and make decisions almost instantly, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning about the looming risks of AI.

2026-10-01T19:16+0000

2026-10-01T19:16+0000

2026-10-01T19:16+0000

analysis

karen kwiatkowski

military & intelligence

opinion

vladimir putin

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

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AI targeting and guidance system integration makes it easy for military and civilian officials to assume no responsibility for potentially disastrous results.If more states start using autonomous AI against each other, it would pressure them to lean into "dangerous dependency on faster destruction rather than developing the skills to avoid military conflict altogether," the pundit warns.If AI at some point turns war into something resembling a computer game, it would be destabilizing for three reasons:

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karen kwiatkowski, military & intelligence, opinion, vladimir putin, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)