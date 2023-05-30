https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/ai-can-turn-stalker-targeting-victims-using-facial-recognition-tools-experts-warn-1110792198.html

AI Can 'Turn Stalker,' 'Targeting Victims' Using Facial Recognition Tools, Experts Warn

Artificial intelligence (AI) can use facial recognition technology for sinister purposes, such as “stalking” people, Kevin Baragona, founder of DeepAI.org, is cited as warning.

2023-05-30T13:33+0000

Artificial intelligence (AI) can use facial recognition technology for sinister purposes, such as “stalking” people, Kevin Baragona, founder of DeepAI.org, is cited as warning.All it would take is one’s photo and the currently existing advanced AI-powered software, Baragona said.Baragona, who launched DeepAI in 2016 as an AI news portal, has witnessed his brainchild evolve into a deep learning platform, complete with AI chatbots and a text-to-image AI art generator. However, he has since been a vocal critic of the unbridled AI race, saying, "Someone should stop the AI industry."According to Baragona, one of the threats that ought to be addressed is the possibility of the United States government and law enforcement using AI "in secrecy." The fears that the technology could offer access to people's online activity and real-life whereabouts echo a recent warning voiced by C.A. Goldberg, an American law firm. It added that advanced facial recognition technology is extremely effective at identifying individuals from images or videos. Even in the case of low quality images, such as those gleaned from surveillance cameras, or other online sources, could allow potential stalkers to track victims.The warnings about AI-powered facial recognition software come as a company called PimEyes in the UK has been facing a legal wrangle. Its online face search engine is tailored to scour the Internet for websites based on photos submitted by users. While the company insists that the "risks of abusing PimEyes’ services are reduced to possible minimum,” and that databases are “secured in accordance with the highest standards of data security,” some are not convinced.UK civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch said it poses a "great threat to privacy of millions of UK residents," according to a legal complaint.In a response statement, PimEyes underwscored, it "had never been and is not a tool to establish the identity or details of any individual."But this is just one of many concerns that have turned from a trickle into a powerful chorus of voices arguing the dangers of AI developing too fast and becoming "smarter" than humans.Earlier in the year, Baragona, like Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, put his signature under an open letter calling for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems that are more advanced than GPT-4. According to the document, “AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity, as shown by extensive research and acknowledged by top AI labs.”

