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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/corruption-in-ukraine-hinders-peaceful-settlement---russian-foreign-intel-1124816678.html
Corruption in Ukraine Hinders Peaceful Settlement - Russian Foreign Intel
Corruption in Ukraine Hinders Peaceful Settlement - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
The “Gauleiter of Ukraine” and his entourage refuse to end the conflict, “having gone mad from easy money” and lining their own pockets, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) says.
2026-10-01T09:51+0000
2026-10-01T09:51+0000
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russian foreign intelligence service
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/eu-warmongers-scramble-to-steal-frozen-russian-assets-before-2027-elections---svr-1124771430.html
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Corruption in Ukraine Hinders Peaceful Settlement - Russian Foreign Intel

09:51 GMT 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungVolodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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The “Gauleiter of Ukraine” and his entourage refuse to end the conflict, “having gone mad from easy money” and lining their own pockets, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) says.
Other statements:
The new leadership of Ukraine's security agency SBU organized a scheme to steal money on the supply of pistols from EU countries by tripling the unit price
The “hole” in Ukraine’s budget caused by Volodymyr Zelensky’s corruption will be covered at the expense of ordinary citizens of European countries
From each batch of 5,000 pistols from the EU, SBU proxies receive €625,000, with all expenses paid by the defense ministries of Belgium and the Federal Republic of Germany
Russian gold bars. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2026
World
EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR
22 September, 09:11 GMT
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