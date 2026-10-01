https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/corruption-in-ukraine-hinders-peaceful-settlement---russian-foreign-intel-1124816678.html
Corruption in Ukraine Hinders Peaceful Settlement - Russian Foreign Intel
Corruption in Ukraine Hinders Peaceful Settlement - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
The “Gauleiter of Ukraine” and his entourage refuse to end the conflict, “having gone mad from easy money” and lining their own pockets, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) says.
2026-10-01T09:51+0000
2026-10-01T09:51+0000
2026-10-01T09:51+0000
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ukraine
ukrainian security service (sbu)
european union (eu)
russian foreign intelligence service
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/eu-warmongers-scramble-to-steal-frozen-russian-assets-before-2027-elections---svr-1124771430.html
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ukraine, ukrainian security service (sbu), european union (eu), russian foreign intelligence service
ukraine, ukrainian security service (sbu), european union (eu), russian foreign intelligence service
Corruption in Ukraine Hinders Peaceful Settlement - Russian Foreign Intel
The “Gauleiter of Ukraine” and his entourage refuse to end the conflict, “having gone mad from easy money” and lining their own pockets, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) says.
The new leadership of Ukraine's security agency SBU organized a scheme to steal money on the supply of pistols from EU countries by tripling the unit price
The “hole” in Ukraine’s budget caused by Volodymyr Zelensky’s corruption will be covered at the expense of ordinary citizens of European countries
From each batch of 5,000 pistols from the EU, SBU proxies receive €625,000, with all expenses paid by the defense ministries of Belgium and the Federal Republic of Germany