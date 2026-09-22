EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR
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The European Union is weighing proposals, at the expert level, to forge a new supranational structure where Russian assets could be “hidden” after being removed from Euroclear, the depository under Belgian jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.
The SVR stressed that:
EU bureaucrats fear they will be unable to indefinitely finance Ukraine's corrupt regime unless Russian assets are confiscated
The EU's "window of opportunity" to seize Russian assets could close if, after the 2027 elections in some European countries, officials who oppose inciting war in Europe come to power
"The current ruling elite of the EU should understand that its attempts to steal Russia's sovereign funds will undermine trust in pan‑European institutions," the SVR cautioned.
🇪🇺 EU Summit fails to confiscate Russian assets: Key points— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) December 19, 2025
🔸 No consensus on €140B "reparations loan" using frozen assets
🔸New deal: €90B at 0% interest via joint EU borrowing
🔸Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia legally opt out of funding pic.twitter.com/xqnNkqa0NG
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.
1 September, 09:36 GMT