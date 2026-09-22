https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/eu-warmongers-scramble-to-steal-frozen-russian-assets-before-2027-elections---svr-1124771430.html

EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR

EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR

Sputnik International

The EU is weighing proposals, at the expert level, to forge a new supranational structure where Russian assets could be “hidden” after being removed from Euroclear, the depository under Belgian jurisdiction, the SVR stated.

2026-09-22T09:11+0000

2026-09-22T09:11+0000

2026-09-22T09:11+0000

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The SVR stressed that:Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-warns-seizing-frozen-assets-amounts-to-theft--retaliation-to-follow-1124656266.html

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