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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/eu-warmongers-scramble-to-steal-frozen-russian-assets-before-2027-elections---svr-1124771430.html
EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR
EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR
Sputnik International
The EU is weighing proposals, at the expert level, to forge a new supranational structure where Russian assets could be “hidden” after being removed from Euroclear, the depository under Belgian jurisdiction, the SVR stated.
2026-09-22T09:11+0000
2026-09-22T09:11+0000
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The SVR stressed that:Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-warns-seizing-frozen-assets-amounts-to-theft--retaliation-to-follow-1124656266.html
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EU Warmongers Scramble to Steal Frozen Russian Assets Before 2027 Elections - SVR

09:11 GMT 22.09.2026
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The European Union is weighing proposals, at the expert level, to forge a new supranational structure where Russian assets could be “hidden” after being removed from Euroclear, the depository under Belgian jurisdiction, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.
The SVR stressed that:
EU bureaucrats fear they will be unable to indefinitely finance Ukraine's corrupt regime unless Russian assets are confiscated
The EU's "window of opportunity" to seize Russian assets could close if, after the 2027 elections in some European countries, officials who oppose inciting war in Europe come to power
"The current ruling elite of the EU should understand that its attempts to steal Russia's sovereign funds will undermine trust in pan‑European institutions," the SVR cautioned.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The EU Commission had been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's war efforts.
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
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Russia Warns Seizing Frozen Assets Amounts to Theft & Retaliation to Follow
1 September, 09:36 GMT
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