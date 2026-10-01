https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/european-gas-storage-facilities-remain-at-historic-low-in-september---gie-1124817746.html

European Gas Storage Facilities Remain at Historic Low in September - GIE

European Gas Storage Facilities Remain at Historic Low in September - GIE

Sputnik International

Gas storage levels in Europe exceeded 71.5% by the end of September, but remained at the lowest level recorded for September 30 since 2011 and stayed at a record low throughout the month, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) analyzed by Sputnik on Thursday.

2026-10-01T10:41+0000

2026-10-01T10:41+0000

2026-10-01T10:41+0000

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europe

european union (eu)

gas

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As of the end of September 29 gas day (ended on the morning of September 30), EU countries had injected 0.22 billion cubic meters of gas into their storage facilities, raising stock levels by 0.21 percentage points. Consequently, the total average storage level in the EU stood at 71.9 billion cubic meters, or 71.54%. Gas stocks have never been this low since records began. In 2021-2025, the average European gas storage level by September 30 was 87.05%. The current figure is 15.5 percentage points lower than the five-year average for this date. Statistics show that Europe is rushing to replenish its gas storage facilities, with the average injection rate in September at 0.22%. The last time storage facilities were filled at such an intensive pace during this month was in 2022, when the rate was 0.28%. In comparison, last year the rate reached only 0.18%. At the end of August, European gas storage levels hit a historic low since 2011. Stock levels consistently showed record-breaking lows on a daily basis. By the end of the month, storage facility occupancy stood at 65.09%, marking a historic low. In previous years, the figure exceeded 67% by this date. In July, Russian gas giant Gazprom forecast that the occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities would be below 75% by October 1 if injection continues at the current rate. Insufficient gas volumes in storage facilities for the heating season will pose significant risks to the reliability of gas supplies to European consumers this coming winter. The European Commission says that gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the security of gas supply in Europe, allowing them to cover up to a third of the EU's winter needs. The gas storage regulation, adopted to optimize preparations for the winter heating season in June 2022, set a target for EU countries of filling underground gas storage facilities to 90% capacity by November 1. Amid the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about disruptions to fuel supplies, the EU decided to lower the required level of gas storage in member states by the beginning of the winter season from 90% to 80%, European Commission representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told RIA Novosti in June. In early September, she said that the storage fill requirements might be lowered to 75% for countries unable to meet the target by the start of the heating season, which runs from October 1 to April 30.

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