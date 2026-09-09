https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/level-of-gas-prices-on-europes-stock-exchange-yet-to-hit-maximum---kremlin-1124703292.html

Level of Gas Prices on Europe's Stock Exchange Yet to Hit Maximum - Kremlin

Level of Gas Prices on Europe's Stock Exchange Yet to Hit Maximum - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The level of gas prices on the stock exchange in Europe has not yet reached its peak, new records will be broken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T10:59+0000

2026-09-09T10:59+0000

2026-09-09T10:59+0000

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"The current level of gas prices on the exchange is not a record. Records will be set further, and Europeans are well aware of this," Peskov told reporters. Europeans themselves are damaging their economy by abandoning Russian gas and buying it at a significantly higher price, the official said, adding that Europeans could benefit from supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline, but political bias in Europe overshadows common sense.Earlier in the day, exchange gas prices in Europe had exceeded $950 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since December 23, 2022. Russia-China-US Summit on Sidelines of APECThere will be an opportunity to hold a Russia-China-US summit on sidelines of the APEC meeting, Dmitry Peskov said.On Sunday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said he did not rule out a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit.The work of Russia and the United States on the exchange of prisoners continues, the topic is being discussed, including at the highest level, Dmitry Peskov said."The topic of exchanges of detainees serving sentences between Russia and the United States also continues, this topic is constantly on the agenda of Russian-US contacts, including at the highest level. You know that at [US President Donald] Trump's request, a US citizen who was serving a sentence was released by the decision of the Russian President. This work continues," Peskov told reporters.Russia's Macroeconomic Stability Absolutely GuaranteedRussia's macroeconomic stability is absolutely guaranteed, Peskov said.The budget deficit indicators are flexible, the official said, adding that tax increases in Russia have not been discussed against the background of this indicators.Earlier in the day, the Russian Finance Ministry said that the budget deficit for January–August amounted to 2.5% of GDP. At the same time, the Russian government forecasted that the figure would be 1.6% by the end of the year.Russia Remains Open to Developing Ties With HungaryRussia remains open to developing ties with Hungary and is not in favor of harming the valuable experience of bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ."We remain open to the further development of our relations. We are interested in this, and we are not in favor of causing any harm to such, let us say, valuable baggage and experience of our bilateral Russian-Hungarian relations," Peskov told reporters, noting that unfriendly steps will have negative consequences and receive an answer.On Tuesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said that Hungary would expel 10 Russian diplomats. At the same time, she stressed that the move did not mean a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia.Kremlin Says Hopes Trilateral Ukrainian Settlement Talks to Resume in Foreseeable FutureMoscow hopes that trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will resume in the foreseeable future, Dmitry Peskov said.There are currently no formalized roadmaps for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the official said, adding that there is only a political desire to resume negotiations.The work on prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine continues, Peskov said."Work continues on the prisoner exchange with Ukraine. This is one area of work," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/peace-conditions-for-ukraine-will-certainly-worsen-as-negotiation-process-drags-on---kremlin-1124699261.html

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dmitry peskov, yury ushakov, donald trump, russia, ukraine, hungary, apec, kremlin, nord stream, gas, liquefied natural gas (lng), gas supplies, gas prices