https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/iranian-delegation-leaves-new-york-on-schedule-contrary-to-reports---mission-to-un-1124819431.html

Iranian Delegation Leaves New York on Schedule, Contrary to Reports - Mission to UN

Iranian Delegation Leaves New York on Schedule, Contrary to Reports - Mission to UN

Sputnik International

The Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed New York according to its schedule, which had been provided to the US side in advance, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York said on Thursday.

2026-10-01T14:33+0000

2026-10-01T14:33+0000

2026-10-01T14:33+0000

world

middle east

iran

abbas araghchi

marco rubio

us

the united nations (un)

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Earlier this week, Axios reported, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly demanded that the Iranian delegation, which had arrived for the UN General Assembly, immediately leave the United States after negotiations reached an impasse. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. The general debate took place from September 22–26 and on September 28.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-issues-visas-to-iranian-delegation-to-participate-in-un-general-assembly---reports-1124754065.html

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middle east, iran, abbas araghchi, marco rubio, us, the united nations (un)