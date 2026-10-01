https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/iranian-delegation-leaves-new-york-on-schedule-contrary-to-reports---mission-to-un-1124819431.html
Iranian Delegation Leaves New York on Schedule, Contrary to Reports - Mission to UN
Iranian Delegation Leaves New York on Schedule, Contrary to Reports - Mission to UN
Sputnik International
The Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed New York according to its schedule, which had been provided to the US side in advance, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York said on Thursday.
2026-10-01T14:33+0000
2026-10-01T14:33+0000
2026-10-01T14:33+0000
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Earlier this week, Axios reported, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly demanded that the Iranian delegation, which had arrived for the UN General Assembly, immediately leave the United States after negotiations reached an impasse. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. The general debate took place from September 22–26 and on September 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/us-issues-visas-to-iranian-delegation-to-participate-in-un-general-assembly---reports-1124754065.html
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middle east, iran, abbas araghchi, marco rubio, us, the united nations (un)
Iranian Delegation Leaves New York on Schedule, Contrary to Reports - Mission to UN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed New York according to its schedule, which had been provided to the US side in advance, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Axios reported, citing sources, that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio allegedly demanded that the Iranian delegation, which had arrived for the UN General Assembly, immediately leave the United States after negotiations reached an impasse.
"The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the U.S. Department of State in advance on September 17," the mission said on X, calling the media reports on the matter "baseless and worthless."
The 81st session of the UN General Assembly officially opened in New York on September 8. The general debate took place from September 22–26 and on September 28.