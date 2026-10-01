Kremlin: Nations Parking Nukes Near Russia’s Borders Self-Delusional — It Leads Not to Security
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaMoscow Kremlin. Spasskaya Tower
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Countries that want to deploy nuclear weapons near Russia's borders are mistaken, this does not lead to security but to escalation and increased tension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
On Europe, Kaliningrad
"Those countries that reassure themselves with the idea that 'let’s deploy nuclear weapons near Russia's borders' are deeply mistaken. NATO will not bring them any security here. On the contrary, this will be a tool that will further lead to escalation and an increase in tension," Peskov told reporters.
Russia will undoubtedly ensure the security of the Kaliningrad Region, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Monday, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said that Russia had warned NATO and the Belgian Foreign Ministry that the alliance's hostile actions near the Kaliningrad region increased the risk of a direct armed clash, allowing Russia to use any weapon at its disposal for defense.
"Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia. It is our very important westernmost region of Russia. Essentially, the point is that Russia will undoubtedly ensure the security of this region in accordance with its own legislation," Peskov told reporters.
Statements about Russia's readiness to ensure the protection of the Kaliningrad Region should not be perceived as confrontational ones, the official added.
"We have heard statements in which the need to resume dialogue is spoken of rather timidly, despite the existing contradictions and disagreements. The manifestation of political will for dialogue is undoubtedly a very positive development, we note and record it," Peskov told reporters, noting that "in no way can they currently influence the pan‑European mainstream of such a vehemently anti‑Russian nature."
Instead of seeking ways to de‑escalate tensions, Europe has decided to build its security along the lines of NATO, the official said, adding that European states continue the process of rapid militarization.
On Ukraine
Ukraine has not become any closer to negotiations over the past period, and Europe continues to hinder the negotiation process, Dmitry Peskov said.
Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club that Ukraine would find the strength to sit down at the negotiating table and also pointed to the growing militarization of Europe.
"It can hardly be said that Ukraine has become closer. Ukraine has not become closer to negotiations. Europe has not become closer to negotiations and continues to hinder the resumption of the negotiation process. That is what can be stated," Peskov told reporters when asked to assesses the change in this dynamic over the past year and whether Ukraine has become closer to negotiations.
The vast majority of European countries are participating in the conflict on Ukraine's side, and this cannot but have consequences for them, the minister added.
On Russia-US Relations
Russia's contacts with US representatives at the working level continue, and overall, this is a positive process, Dmitry Peskov said.
Commenting on Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev's working trip to the US, the official told reporters that Dmitriev is reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin about his contacts with US officials.
"In this case, the contacts continue, the dialogue continues — and this is a very positive process," Peskov said.
The joint implementation of major economic projects would be beneficial for both Russia and the United States, Peskov said.
"[Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries] Kirill Dmitriev continues to discuss economic issues, noting that the implementation of economic projects in various fields, including large‑scale ones, would be of great benefit to both Russia and the United States," Peskov told reporters.
At the same time, the US links the restoration of economic ties with Russia to the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, while Russia believes that the work could begin right now, the official added.
On Putin's Valdai Speech
The whole world is eagerly awaiting Russian President Vladimir Putin's speeches at the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Peskov said.
"The president will traditionally speak [at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club]. This is one of several annual speeches by the president that the entire world is looking forward to," Peskov told reporters.
Recalling Putin's Munich speech, the official said that it was mistakenly perceived as confrontational, while in fact, the president spoke about being open to dialogue.
"Everything the president said [in the Munich speech] turned out to be true," Peskov added.