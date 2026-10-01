https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/president-putin-set-to-address-valdai-plenary-session-1124819142.html

President Putin Set to Address Valdai Plenary Session

President Putin Set to Address Valdai Plenary Session

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the plenary session of the 23rd annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on October 1.

2026-10-01T13:54+0000

2026-10-01T13:54+0000

2026-10-01T13:55+0000

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This year’s session is centered on the theme: “Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?” Putin’s remarks are expected to focus on Russia’s view of the changing international order and global security challenges. The plenary session is scheduled to begin soon.Watch the event live on our platforms:

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