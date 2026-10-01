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President Putin Set to Address Valdai Plenary Session
President Putin Set to Address Valdai Plenary Session
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the plenary session of the 23rd annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on October 1.
2026-10-01T13:54+0000
2026-10-01T13:55+0000
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This year’s session is centered on the theme: “Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?” Putin’s remarks are expected to focus on Russia’s view of the changing international order and global security challenges. The plenary session is scheduled to begin soon.Watch the event live on our platforms:
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President Putin Set to Address Valdai Plenary Session

13:54 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 01.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin gives his address at Valdai. October 2, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his address at Valdai. October 2, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to address the plenary session of the 23rd annual Valdai Discussion Club meeting in Moscow on October 1.
This year’s session is centered on the theme: “Responsibility for the Future: Limits of the Possible, or Limitless Possibilities?”
Putin’s remarks are expected to focus on Russia’s view of the changing international order and global security challenges.
The plenary session is scheduled to begin soon.
Watch the event live on our platforms:
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