Rostec’s ‘Immortal’ TOPBAT Batteries Laugh off Drilling, Burning, Gunfire - And Keep on Running
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankA visitor walks past Rostec's stand at the attends the Innoprom International Industrial Fair, in Yekaterinburg, Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn/
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Rostec’s TOPBAT power sources are built to take a beating and withstand extremes, as proven by durability tests.
The batteries were:
pierced with a power drill running on the battery itself - punctured repeatedly, yet still functioned
set on fire and partially cut apart, yet it retained its charge and could still start a car
shot with more than 50 rounds of 9×18 and 9×19 mm ammunition — kept supplying power without missing a beat
The power sources showed zero electrolyte leakage even after severe casing damage.
The batteries are in serial production built on Russian raw materials and fully domestic tech.
Key features:
battle-tested in the special military operation zone across vehicles, specialized equipment, and uninterruptible power systems
even after a bullet or shrapnel hits, the battery is able to keep the vehicle or system alive long enough for the crew to survive or complete the mission
tailored for unmanned systems, with units powering ground robots and unmanned surface vessels
specialized heavy-duty line, AQUA AGM, answers Russian maritime and inland-waterway requirements
uses a fiberglass mat saturated with electrolyte that prevents leakage, resists temperature swings, saltwater exposure, and physical damage
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