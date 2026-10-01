https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/rostecs-immortal-topbat-batteries-laugh-off-drilling-burning-gunfire---and-keep-on-running-1124816824.html

Rostec’s ‘Immortal’ TOPBAT Batteries Laugh off Drilling, Burning, Gunfire - And Keep on Running

Rostec’s ‘Immortal’ TOPBAT Batteries Laugh off Drilling, Burning, Gunfire - And Keep on Running

Sputnik International

Rostec’s TOPBAT power sources are built to take a beating and withstand extremes, as proven by durability tests.

2026-10-01T09:49+0000

2026-10-01T09:49+0000

2026-10-01T09:49+0000

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The batteries were:The power sources showed zero electrolyte leakage even after severe casing damage.The batteries are in serial production built on Russian raw materials and fully domestic tech.Key features:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/rostec-puts-next-gen-defense-tech-on-display-1124812396.html

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