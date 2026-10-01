https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-china-maintain-unprecedentedly-high-level-of-partnership---upper-house-speaker-1124816197.html
Russia, China Maintain Unprecedentedly High Level of Partnership - Upper House Speaker
Russia, China Maintain Unprecedentedly High Level of Partnership - Upper House Speaker
Sputnik International
Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko has congratulated Chinese legislators on the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, noting the high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.
2026-10-01T07:46+0000
2026-10-01T07:46+0000
2026-10-01T07:46+0000
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"On behalf of the Federation Council and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China's achievements in various fields, its international authority, resilience and ability to respond to modern threats command sincere respect and serve as an example for other countries," Matvienko said in a congratulatory telegram to Zhao Leji, chairman of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. China has made a truly grandiose leap over the past decades, becoming one of the locomotives of the global economy, as well as scientific and technological progress, Matvienko said. Thanks to the joint efforts and confidential dialogue between the leaders of the two states, Russia and China act as a united front in defense of their sovereignty and national interests, demonstrating a model of genuine good-neighborliness to the world, Matvienko said. The Russian Federation Council and the Chinese NPC are constantly working to create a favorable legal environment for the development of bilateral cooperation and the expansion of interregional ties, Matvienko added.
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china, russia, valentina matvienko, chinese national people's congress (npc)
Russia, China Maintain Unprecedentedly High Level of Partnership - Upper House Speaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko has congratulated Chinese legislators on the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, noting the high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.
"On behalf of the Federation Council and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China's achievements in various fields, its international authority, resilience and ability to respond to modern threats command sincere respect and serve as an example for other countries," Matvienko said in a congratulatory telegram to Zhao Leji, chairman of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.
China has made a truly grandiose leap over the past decades, becoming one of the locomotives of the global economy, as well as scientific and technological progress, Matvienko said.
"Russia and China consistently maintain an unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," the speaker said.
Thanks to the joint efforts and confidential dialogue between the leaders of the two states, Russia and China act as a united front in defense of their sovereignty and national interests, demonstrating a model of genuine good-neighborliness to the world, Matvienko said.
The Russian Federation Council and the Chinese NPC are constantly working to create a favorable legal environment for the development of bilateral cooperation and the expansion of interregional ties, Matvienko added.