https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-could-crush-kaliningrad-threats-without-going-nuclear---expert-1124822244.html

Russia Could Crush Kaliningrad Threats Without Going Nuclear - Expert

Russia Could Crush Kaliningrad Threats Without Going Nuclear - Expert

Sputnik International

Offensive military infrastructure is being deployed around the Kaliningrad region, Alexander Stepanov, an expert at the RANEPA Institute of Law & National... 01.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-01T19:19+0000

2026-10-01T19:19+0000

2026-10-01T19:19+0000

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“Four multinational groups, comprising around 2,000 troops, are currently stationed there,” the pundit says. “The region, including the Baltic states, is also being rapidly equipped with precision-guided offensive weapons.”Multinational exercises aimed at blockading the Baltic are being conducted. The US Nuclear Sharing program could potentially be expanded to include new participants, including Finland and the Baltic states. This could lead to the nuclearization of the region and the creation of an encircling ring of countries around the Kaliningrad region, according to Stepanov.During his speech at the Valdai forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that in the event of an attack on Kaliningrad, Russia would have to use its competitive advantages, as it has unique means of destruction.There are dozens of NATO facilities around the Kaliningrad region, which could be destroyed in a combined strike using precision-guided weapons without nuclear warheads, according to Stepanov."In this sense, we can speak of the combat testing of the Oreshnik in its full configuration, equipped with a special warhead. Its range of 4,500 kilometers effectively covers the entire European territory," he says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-gives-necessary-instructions-to-ensure-security-of-kaliningrad-region---patrushev-1124818419.html

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