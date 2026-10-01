https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-gives-necessary-instructions-to-ensure-security-of-kaliningrad-region---patrushev-1124818419.html

Putin Gives Necessary Instructions to Ensure Security of Kaliningrad Region - Presidential Aide

Putin Gives Necessary Instructions to Ensure Security of Kaliningrad Region - Presidential Aide

Sputnik International

SVETLOGORSK, Russia, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary instructions to ensure the security of the Kaliningrad... 01.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-01T12:29+0000

2026-10-01T12:29+0000

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"We talked about ensuring the security of the Kaliningrad Region... The president has given all the necessary instructions to the relevant structures, and they are working very carefully on this issue," Patrushev said at a working meeting with governor of the Kaliningrad Region.If NATO tries to act on its threats against Kaliningrad, Russia will respond quickly and adequately, he stressed, adding that the alliance would regret any aggressive military action against the region.This comes after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia had warned it would use its entire arsenal — including nuclear weapons — if the alliance attempts an air or sea blockade of Kaliningrad.In May, Russia's Foreign Ministry said NATO was rehearsing scenarios to isolate Kaliningrad. Moscow has warned that a blockade attempt could spiral into a large-scale military conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/diplomats-remind-europe-of-russias-possible-response-to-threats-on-kaliningrad---kremlin-1124813218.html

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vladimir putin, nikolai patrushev, mark rutte, kaliningrad, russia, vladimir, sputnik, foreign ministry, nato