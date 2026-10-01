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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-gives-necessary-instructions-to-ensure-security-of-kaliningrad-region---patrushev-1124818419.html
Putin Gives Necessary Instructions to Ensure Security of Kaliningrad Region - Presidential Aide
Putin Gives Necessary Instructions to Ensure Security of Kaliningrad Region - Presidential Aide
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SVETLOGORSK, Russia, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary instructions to ensure the security of the Kaliningrad... 01.10.2026, Sputnik International
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"We talked about ensuring the security of the Kaliningrad Region... The president has given all the necessary instructions to the relevant structures, and they are working very carefully on this issue," Patrushev said at a working meeting with governor of the Kaliningrad Region.If NATO tries to act on its threats against Kaliningrad, Russia will respond quickly and adequately, he stressed, adding that the alliance would regret any aggressive military action against the region.This comes after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia had warned it would use its entire arsenal — including nuclear weapons — if the alliance attempts an air or sea blockade of Kaliningrad.In May, Russia's Foreign Ministry said NATO was rehearsing scenarios to isolate Kaliningrad. Moscow has warned that a blockade attempt could spiral into a large-scale military conflict.
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Putin Gives Necessary Instructions to Ensure Security of Kaliningrad Region - Presidential Aide

12:29 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 01.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
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SVETLOGORSK, Russia, October 1 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all the necessary instructions to ensure the security of the Kaliningrad Region, and the relevant bodies are following them very carefully, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.
"We talked about ensuring the security of the Kaliningrad Region... The president has given all the necessary instructions to the relevant structures, and they are working very carefully on this issue," Patrushev said at a working meeting with governor of the Kaliningrad Region.
If NATO tries to act on its threats against Kaliningrad, Russia will respond quickly and adequately, he stressed, adding that the alliance would regret any aggressive military action against the region.
This comes after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia had warned it would use its entire arsenal — including nuclear weapons — if the alliance attempts an air or sea blockade of Kaliningrad.

In May, Russia's Foreign Ministry said NATO was rehearsing scenarios to isolate Kaliningrad. Moscow has warned that a blockade attempt could spiral into a large-scale military conflict.
Kaliningrad - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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Russian Envoys Serve Europe Warning Over 'Outrageous' Threats Against Kaliningrad - Kremlin
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