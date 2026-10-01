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Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops
Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at Ukraine's logistics and communications centers, as well as naval vessels used in interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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2026-10-01T06:33+0000
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Russian troops have also hit the Rent Logistics transport, the Hosting‑UA data center used to process intelligence and other official information for Ukrainian formations, and a logistics center in Kiev that housed a workshop for the production of unmanned boats, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops have hit a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment and dual‑use cargo for the Ukrainian army in the Chernomorsk port, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces shot down 330 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops
06:16 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 06:33 GMT 01.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at Ukraine's logistics and communications centers, as well as naval vessels used in interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russian troops have also hit the Rent Logistics transport, the Hosting‑UA data center used to process intelligence and other official information for Ukrainian formations, and a logistics center in Kiev that housed a workshop for the production of unmanned boats, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment and dual‑use cargo for the Ukrainian army in the Chernomorsk port, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense forces shot down 330 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the ministry said.