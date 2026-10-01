https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-hits-ukraines-logistics-communications-centers-ships-used-by-troops-1124815960.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops

Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at Ukraine's logistics and communications centers, as well as naval vessels used in interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-10-01T06:16+0000

2026-10-01T06:16+0000

2026-10-01T06:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

odessa

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/06/1124545341_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_366c8c055da94bc6dd5e03ecb65944ff.jpg

Russian troops have also hit the Rent Logistics transport, the Hosting‑UA data center used to process intelligence and other official information for Ukrainian formations, and a logistics center in Kiev that housed a workshop for the production of unmanned boats, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops have hit a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment and dual‑use cargo for the Ukrainian army in the Chernomorsk port, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces shot down 330 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-hits-de-novo-data-processing-center-working-for-ukrainian-military-in-kiev-1124811398.html

russia

ukraine

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, odessa