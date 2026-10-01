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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops
Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at Ukraine's logistics and communications centers, as well as naval vessels used in interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
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2026-10-01T06:33+0000
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Russian troops have also hit the Rent Logistics transport, the Hosting‑UA data center used to process intelligence and other official information for Ukrainian formations, and a logistics center in Kiev that housed a workshop for the production of unmanned boats, the ministry said. Additionally, Russian troops have hit a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment and dual‑use cargo for the Ukrainian army in the Chernomorsk port, the ministry said.The Russian air defense forces shot down 330 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Logistics, Communications Centers, Ships Used by Troops

06:16 GMT 01.10.2026 (Updated: 06:33 GMT 01.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at Ukraine's logistics and communications centers, as well as naval vessels used in interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russian troops have also hit the Rent Logistics transport, the Hosting‑UA data center used to process intelligence and other official information for Ukrainian formations, and a logistics center in Kiev that housed a workshop for the production of unmanned boats, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian troops have hit a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment and dual‑use cargo for the Ukrainian army in the Chernomorsk port, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense forces shot down 330 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the ministry said.
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits De Novo Data Processing Center Working for Ukrainian Military in Kiev
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