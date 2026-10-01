https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-liberates-vysokaya-yaruga-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124816470.html

Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Vysokaya Yaruga in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-10-01T09:09+0000

2026-10-01T09:09+0000

2026-10-01T09:09+0000

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Additionally, the Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nesternoye and Rublenoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defense systems also shot down:The Russian armed forces have also carried out strikes on military airfields and energy infrastructure facilities used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html

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