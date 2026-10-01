https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-liberates-vysokaya-yaruga-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124816470.html
Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Vysokaya Yaruga in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-10-01T09:09+0000
2026-10-01T09:09+0000
2026-10-01T09:09+0000
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Additionally, the Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nesternoye and Rublenoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to: The Russian air defense systems also shot down:The Russian armed forces have also carried out strikes on military airfields and energy infrastructure facilities used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html
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russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry
Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Vysokaya Yaruga in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Nesternoye and Rublenoye in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 460 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 270 by the Vostok battlegroup,
Over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup,
Over 205 by the Yug battlegroup,
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The Russian air defense systems also shot down:
Seven guided aerial bombs
650 UAVs of the aircraft type
The Russian armed forces have also carried out strikes on military airfields and energy infrastructure facilities used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.