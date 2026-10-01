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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/ukraines-public-debt-increases-45-fold-under-zelenskys-rule---statistics-1124818020.html
Ukraine's Public Debt Increases 4.5-Fold Under Zelensky's Rule - Statistics
Ukraine's Public Debt Increases 4.5-Fold Under Zelensky's Rule - Statistics
Sputnik International
Ukraine's public foreign and domestic debt has increased 4.5-fold since late May 2019, when Vladimir Zelensky came to power in the country, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's statistical data reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-10-01T10:48+0000
2026-10-01T10:48+0000
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As of August 31, 2026, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to nearly $215 billion, the report said. According to the Finance Ministry, against the backdrop of Zelensky's inauguration in late May 2019, the country's foreign and domestic debt stood at $47 billion. Thus, the public debt rose 4.5-fold by August 2026. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on September 10 that delays in social payments could begin in the country due to the budget deficit. According to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's estimate, the country's state debt will reach $226 billion, by the end of the year. Ukraine's draft state budget for 2027 projects a deficit of $37 billion and an increase in public debt to as much as $276 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said on September 15 that the country planned to spend nearly 44% of its GDP, or $109 billion, on military needs next year. For the past several years, Ukraine has been drafting budgets with record deficits, counting on Western aid to cover them. However, the West allocates new aid only after long discussions, with Ukraine's partners warning that the country needs to step up its efforts at finding a source of self-financing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/ukraines-debt-burden-surges-to-approximately-8500-per-resident-1124638343.html
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Ukraine's Public Debt Increases 4.5-Fold Under Zelensky's Rule - Statistics

10:48 GMT 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberVolodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's public foreign and domestic debt has increased 4.5-fold since late May 2019, when Vladimir Zelensky came to power in the country, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's statistical data reviewed by Sputnik.
As of August 31, 2026, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to nearly $215 billion, the report said.
According to the Finance Ministry, against the backdrop of Zelensky's inauguration in late May 2019, the country's foreign and domestic debt stood at $47 billion. Thus, the public debt rose 4.5-fold by August 2026.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on September 10 that delays in social payments could begin in the country due to the budget deficit.
According to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's estimate, the country's state debt will reach $226 billion, by the end of the year.
Ukraine's draft state budget for 2027 projects a deficit of $37 billion and an increase in public debt to as much as $276 billion. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said on September 15 that the country planned to spend nearly 44% of its GDP, or $109 billion, on military needs next year.
For the past several years, Ukraine has been drafting budgets with record deficits, counting on Western aid to cover them. However, the West allocates new aid only after long discussions, with Ukraine's partners warning that the country needs to step up its efforts at finding a source of self-financing.
Ukraine Government Building, Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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Ukraine’s Debt Burden Surges to Approximately $8,500 Per Resident
27 August, 18:46 GMT
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