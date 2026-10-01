US Could Intensify Strikes on Iran After Midterms - Trump
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaPresident Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States may increase the intensity of attacks on Iran after midterm elections, US President Donald Trump said.
"Possible," Trump said in an interview with TIME, answering a question if the US is planning to increase bombing of Iran after the midterms.
Trump added that he rejected Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz.
"They made an offer to open up the Strait. You know, you saw some aspects of it, not all. But it's just, it's just, it's not good enough. Nearly," Trump said.
The stocks of a number of types of ammunition decreased in the Pentagon's arsenals, and the US is increasing their production, Trump said.
"Some forms of ammunition are a little bit lower than other forms... There is ammunition that Zelensky would not take, but it is very powerful ammunition. He would not take because he did not have airplanes and things that you need for that ammunition. So what happened is that story started arriving. So now we have Raytheon. We have all of them. They are going. They are building plants all over the country, and they are doing a lot. They are working 24/7, and we are stocking up at levels we have never done before," Trump said.
The United States is building several enterprises for the production of ammunition for Patriot and THAAD complexes. Trump added.
"They are also building four, five, six plants, like the Patriot plants, like other plants, the THAAD plants. They are building all around the country. They are building tremendous amounts of capability," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said that he does not believe in the possibility of peace with Iran.
"Because by annihilating Iran, we have created peace in the world. With Iran, I do not think you could ever have peace," Trump said.