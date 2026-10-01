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US Could Intensify Strikes on Iran After Midterms - Trump

US Could Intensify Strikes on Iran After Midterms - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States may increase the intensity of attacks on Iran after midterm elections, US President Donald Trump said.

2026-10-01T12:07+0000

2026-10-01T12:07+0000

2026-10-01T12:07+0000

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"Possible," Trump said in an interview with TIME, answering a question if the US is planning to increase bombing of Iran after the midterms. Trump added that he rejected Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz. The stocks of a number of types of ammunition decreased in the Pentagon's arsenals, and the US is increasing their production, Trump said.The United States is building several enterprises for the production of ammunition for Patriot and THAAD complexes. Trump added."They are also building four, five, six plants, like the Patriot plants, like other plants, the THAAD plants. They are building all around the country. They are building tremendous amounts of capability," Trump said.US President Donald Trump said that he does not believe in the possibility of peace with Iran."Because by annihilating Iran, we have created peace in the world. With Iran, I do not think you could ever have peace," Trump said.

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