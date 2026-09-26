International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/pezeshkian-rules-out-meeting-with-trump-before-trust-between-iran-us-restored-1124794340.html
Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored
Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday ruled out a meeting with US President Donald Trump before trust between Iran and the United States is restored.
2026-09-26T09:56+0000
2026-09-26T09:56+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
masoud pezeshkian
strait of hormuz
israel
us
un general assembly
iran
steve witkoff
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
In an interview with CBS, Pezeshkian was asked if he is ready to meet with Trump or invite him to Iran. Pezeshkian also agreed that organizing such a meeting would be very difficult. On Tuesday, Trump said that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with mediators to discuss the Iran deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. On Thursday, Reuters reported the United States and the Islamic Republic discussed a phased end to the war which would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the economic blockade of Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
strait of hormuz
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, masoud pezeshkian, strait of hormuz, israel, us, un general assembly, iran, steve witkoff
donald trump, masoud pezeshkian, strait of hormuz, israel, us, un general assembly, iran, steve witkoff

Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored

09:56 GMT 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ahmed JalilIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday ruled out a meeting with US President Donald Trump before trust between Iran and the United States is restored.
In an interview with CBS, Pezeshkian was asked if he is ready to meet with Trump or invite him to Iran.

"As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them," the president responded.

Pezeshkian also agreed that organizing such a meeting would be very difficult.
On Tuesday, Trump said that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with mediators to discuss the Iran deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. On Thursday, Reuters reported the United States and the Islamic Republic discussed a phased end to the war which would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the economic blockade of Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Offers 7-Day Hormuz Reopening Plan to US — Araghchi
04:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала