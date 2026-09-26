https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/pezeshkian-rules-out-meeting-with-trump-before-trust-between-iran-us-restored-1124794340.html

Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored

Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday ruled out a meeting with US President Donald Trump before trust between Iran and the United States is restored.

2026-09-26T09:56+0000

2026-09-26T09:56+0000

2026-09-26T09:56+0000

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In an interview with CBS, Pezeshkian was asked if he is ready to meet with Trump or invite him to Iran. Pezeshkian also agreed that organizing such a meeting would be very difficult. On Tuesday, Trump said that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with mediators to discuss the Iran deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. On Thursday, Reuters reported the United States and the Islamic Republic discussed a phased end to the war which would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the economic blockade of Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html

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donald trump, masoud pezeshkian, strait of hormuz, israel, us, un general assembly, iran, steve witkoff