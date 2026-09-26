https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/pezeshkian-rules-out-meeting-with-trump-before-trust-between-iran-us-restored-1124794340.html
Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored
Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday ruled out a meeting with US President Donald Trump before trust between Iran and the United States is restored.
2026-09-26T09:56+0000
2026-09-26T09:56+0000
2026-09-26T09:56+0000
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In an interview with CBS, Pezeshkian was asked if he is ready to meet with Trump or invite him to Iran. Pezeshkian also agreed that organizing such a meeting would be very difficult. On Tuesday, Trump said that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with mediators to discuss the Iran deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. On Thursday, Reuters reported the United States and the Islamic Republic discussed a phased end to the war which would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the economic blockade of Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/iran-offers-7-day-hormuz-reopening-plan-to-us--araghchi-1124791961.html
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donald trump, masoud pezeshkian, strait of hormuz, israel, us, un general assembly, iran, steve witkoff
Pezeshkian Rules Out Meeting With Trump Before Trust Between Iran, US Restored
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday ruled out a meeting with US President Donald Trump before trust between Iran and the United States is restored.
In an interview with CBS, Pezeshkian was asked if he is ready to meet with Trump or invite him to Iran.
"As long as they don't cease doing what they're imposing on us every day, it's difficult to trust them," the president responded.
Pezeshkian also agreed that organizing such a meeting would be very difficult.
On Tuesday, Trump said that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with mediators to discuss the Iran deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. On Thursday, Reuters reported the United States and the Islamic Republic
discussed a phased end to the war which would include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the economic blockade of Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding to cease hostilities, though they soon resumed. The conflict remains unresolved.