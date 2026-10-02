https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/a7-denies-iran-links-or-financing-terrorism-after-new-us-sanctions-1124826205.html

A7 Denies Iran Links or Financing Terrorism After New US Sanctions

A7 Denies Iran Links or Financing Terrorism After New US Sanctions

Sputnik International

Russian payment platform A7 has rejected US accusations that its network helped Iran evade sanctions or financed organizations designated as terrorist groups.

2026-10-02T14:39+0000

2026-10-02T14:39+0000

2026-10-02T14:39+0000

russia

us

russia

payment system

sanctions

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/02/1124826044_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_f915d18a0f9cd0902e3b43b1c63411ef.jpg

Washington expanded restrictions against A7 on October 1, accusing the company of building an international payment network that concealed transactions linked to sanctioned entities, including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A7 called the allegations “a blatant lie,” saying it has never processed transactions for Iran or organizations associated with terrorism. The company said the new sanctions would not disrupt its operations. A7 was created in 2024 and has become a major player in Russia’s cross-border payments market. The company maintains a multi-level compliance system and serves legal import-export operations involving consumer goods and raw materials.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-signed-law-on-sanctions-against-russia--white-house-1124760567.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, payment system, sanctions