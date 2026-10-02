https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/a7-denies-iran-links-or-financing-terrorism-after-new-us-sanctions-1124826205.html
A7 Denies Iran Links or Financing Terrorism After New US Sanctions
A7 Denies Iran Links or Financing Terrorism After New US Sanctions
Sputnik International
Russian payment platform A7 has rejected US accusations that its network helped Iran evade sanctions or financed organizations designated as terrorist groups.
2026-10-02T14:39+0000
2026-10-02T14:39+0000
2026-10-02T14:39+0000
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Washington expanded restrictions against A7 on October 1, accusing the company of building an international payment network that concealed transactions linked to sanctioned entities, including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A7 called the allegations “a blatant lie,” saying it has never processed transactions for Iran or organizations associated with terrorism. The company said the new sanctions would not disrupt its operations. A7 was created in 2024 and has become a major player in Russia’s cross-border payments market. The company maintains a multi-level compliance system and serves legal import-export operations involving consumer goods and raw materials.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/trump-signed-law-on-sanctions-against-russia--white-house-1124760567.html
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A7 Denies Iran Links or Financing Terrorism After New US Sanctions
Russian payment platform A7 has rejected US accusations that its network helped Iran evade sanctions or financed organizations designated as terrorist groups.
Washington expanded restrictions against A7 on October 1, accusing the company of building an international payment network that concealed transactions linked to sanctioned entities, including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. A7 called the allegations “a blatant lie,” saying it has never processed transactions for Iran or organizations associated with terrorism.
The company said the new sanctions would not disrupt its operations.
A7 was created in 2024 and has become a major player in Russia’s cross-border payments market. The company maintains a multi-level compliance system and serves legal import-export operations involving consumer goods and raw materials.