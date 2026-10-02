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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/anthropic-warns-of-potential-business-impact-due-to-us-government-stance-reports-1124827113.html
Anthropic Warns of Potential Business Impact Due to US Government Stance - Reports
Anthropic Warns of Potential Business Impact Due to US Government Stance - Reports
Sputnik International
Anthropic has warned in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) prospectus that the US government's stance toward the company and its operations could affect how clients and partners perceive the business, Reuters reported on Friday, citing the document.
2026-10-02T18:28+0000
2026-10-02T18:28+0000
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The prospectus indicates that contracts with government agencies account for less than 1% of Anthropic's annual revenue, according to Reuters.In June, Anthropic announced that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. The Financial Times reported that the company could be valued at $2 trillion or more upon listing, which would make its IPO the largest in history. In September, US President Donald Trump met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. On September 12, Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea. Trump, on the contrary, later dismissed claims that AI would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax. The president publicly supports continued development in this field, asserting that the US cannot allow China to take the lead.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/ai-lacks-morality-or-values--shouldnt-replace-humans-in-decision-making--ex-pentagon-analyst-1124822082.html
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Anthropic Warns of Potential Business Impact Due to US Government Stance - Reports

18:28 GMT 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Anthropic reportedly warned in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) prospectus that the US government's stance toward the company and its operations could affect how clients and partners perceive the business.
The prospectus indicates that contracts with government agencies account for less than 1% of Anthropic's annual revenue, according to Reuters.
In June, Anthropic announced that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. The Financial Times reported that the company could be valued at $2 trillion or more upon listing, which would make its IPO the largest in history.
In September, US President Donald Trump met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.
On September 12, Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
Baltic Fleet exercises - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
Analysis
AI Lacks Morality or Values & Shouldn't Replace Humans in Decision-Making – ex-Pentagon Analyst
Yesterday, 19:16 GMT
Trump, on the contrary, later dismissed claims that AI would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax. The president publicly supports continued development in this field, asserting that the US cannot allow China to take the lead.
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