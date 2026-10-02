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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/china-partially-restricted-diesel-gasoline-exports-in-october---reports-1124824037.html
China Partially Restricted Diesel, Gasoline Exports in October - Reports
China Partially Restricted Diesel, Gasoline Exports in October - Reports
Sputnik International
China has canceled some October exports of petroleum products, including diesel and gasoline, to ensure domestic demand, Bloomberg reported, citing sources
2026-10-02T09:05+0000
2026-10-02T09:05+0000
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Buyers were not provided with further details, including the exact reason for the cancellation of supplies, the report said on Thursday. Deliveries could resume later in October, after the holidays end next week, but any disruptions to Chinese exports are being closely monitored by buyers and traders amid supply shortages, the report noted. China has long emphasized the importance of maintaining stable domestic supplies of key fuels, including diesel, the report added. Back in March, during the early days of the Middle East conflict, the Chinese government instructed major refineries to suspend diesel and gasoline exports, though this policy was later relaxed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/trump-says-expects-tremendous-things-to-happen-after-meeting-with-chinas-xi-1124789307.html
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China Partially Restricted Diesel, Gasoline Exports in October - Reports

09:05 GMT 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamA BP petrol station is seen in East Molesey, south west London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016
A BP petrol station is seen in East Molesey, south west London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China has canceled some October exports of petroleum products, including diesel and gasoline, to ensure domestic demand, Bloomberg reported, citing sources
Buyers were not provided with further details, including the exact reason for the cancellation of supplies, the report said on Thursday.
Deliveries could resume later in October, after the holidays end next week, but any disruptions to Chinese exports are being closely monitored by buyers and traders amid supply shortages, the report noted.
China has long emphasized the importance of maintaining stable domestic supplies of key fuels, including diesel, the report added. Back in March, during the early days of the Middle East conflict, the Chinese government instructed major refineries to suspend diesel and gasoline exports, though this policy was later relaxed.
President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping enter the State Floor of the White House for a historic state visit. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
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Trump Says Expects 'Tremendous' Things to Happen After Meeting With China's Xi
25 September, 13:31 GMT
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