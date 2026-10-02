https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/china-welcomes-russias-intention-to-attend-apec-summit---foreign-ministry-1124826433.html
China Welcomes Russia's Intention to Attend APEC Summit - Foreign Ministry
China Welcomes Russia's Intention to Attend APEC Summit - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to join the informal Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in November, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
2026-10-02T14:57+0000
2026-10-02T14:57+0000
2026-10-02T14:57+0000
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"China welcomes President Putin's participation in the informal meeting of APEC leaders, which will be held in Shenzhen this November," the ministry said. China is ready to ensure fruitful outcomes of the APEC China Year together with Russia, the ministry said. It did not comment on a possible trilateral meeting between the Russian, Chinese and US leaders in China. Putin said on Thursday that he welcomed, in general, the idea of holding a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The APEC summit will be held in China's Shenzhen from November 18-19. Putin said previously that he wanted to attend the summit but that the trip would depend on the situation in Russia.
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china, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
China Welcomes Russia's Intention to Attend APEC Summit - Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to join the informal Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in November, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"China welcomes President Putin's participation in the informal meeting of APEC leaders, which will be held in Shenzhen this November," the ministry said.
China is ready to ensure fruitful outcomes of the APEC China Year together with Russia, the ministry said. It did not comment on a possible trilateral meeting between the Russian, Chinese and US leaders in China.
Putin said on Thursday that he welcomed, in general, the idea of holding a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
The APEC summit will be held in China's Shenzhen from November 18-19. Putin said previously that he wanted to attend the summit but that the trip would depend on the situation in Russia.