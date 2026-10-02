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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/destruction-of-ukraines-transport-arteries-is-part-of-russias-demilitarization-strategy-1124825870.html
Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy
Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy
Sputnik International
Russian strikes against the Ukrainian transport infrastructure and logistical capabilities are not some kind of response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk explains to Sputnik.
2026-10-02T14:21+0000
2026-10-02T14:21+0000
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The recent strike on a bridge across Dnepr in Kiev dealt a serious blow to the Ukrainian capital’s logistics. The strikes have effectively cut off mainland Ukraine from its Black Sea ports.Strikes against Ukrainian railway engines render the remaining operable units simply unable to handle the amount of cargo they are supposed to moveThe shallowing of waterways such as the Dnepr, Bug and Desna ensures that Ukrainian forces cannot use river barges to supplement their logistics“Ukrainian frontline troops will be experiencing a lack of ammo, medical supplies, spare parts and, most importantly, manpower,” Matviychuk concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-strikes-data-centers-to-cripple-digital-backbone-of-ukraines-military-command---expert-1124813405.html
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Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy

14:21 GMT 02.10.2026
© Photo : Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the mediabankSea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Sea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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Russian strikes against the Ukrainian transport infrastructure and logistical capabilities are not some kind of response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk explains to Sputnik.
The recent strike on a bridge across Dnepr in Kiev dealt a serious blow to the Ukrainian capital’s logistics.
“This road-rail bridge allows moving Ukrainian troops and gear to Sumy-Chernigov and the other way, towards Odessa,” he explains. “Disrupting movement through this bridge hampers Ukraine’s ability to use it to supply its forces with hardware, weapons, equipment and manpower.”
The strikes have effectively cut off mainland Ukraine from its Black Sea ports.
“The logistics there practically ground to a halt, hit zero.”
Strikes against Ukrainian railway engines render the remaining operable units simply unable to handle the amount of cargo they are supposed to move
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Analysis
Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert
30 September, 10:55 GMT
The shallowing of waterways such as the Dnepr, Bug and Desna ensures that Ukrainian forces cannot use river barges to supplement their logistics
“Ukrainian frontline troops will be experiencing a lack of ammo, medical supplies, spare parts and, most importantly, manpower,” Matviychuk concludes.
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