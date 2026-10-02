https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/destruction-of-ukraines-transport-arteries-is-part-of-russias-demilitarization-strategy-1124825870.html

Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy

Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy

Sputnik International

Russian strikes against the Ukrainian transport infrastructure and logistical capabilities are not some kind of response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk explains to Sputnik.

2026-10-02T14:21+0000

2026-10-02T14:21+0000

2026-10-02T14:21+0000

analysis

ukraine

bridges

logistics

strikes

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The recent strike on a bridge across Dnepr in Kiev dealt a serious blow to the Ukrainian capital’s logistics. The strikes have effectively cut off mainland Ukraine from its Black Sea ports.Strikes against Ukrainian railway engines render the remaining operable units simply unable to handle the amount of cargo they are supposed to moveThe shallowing of waterways such as the Dnepr, Bug and Desna ensures that Ukrainian forces cannot use river barges to supplement their logistics“Ukrainian frontline troops will be experiencing a lack of ammo, medical supplies, spare parts and, most importantly, manpower,” Matviychuk concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-strikes-data-centers-to-cripple-digital-backbone-of-ukraines-military-command---expert-1124813405.html

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ukraine, bridges, logistics, strikes