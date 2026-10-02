https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/destruction-of-ukraines-transport-arteries-is-part-of-russias-demilitarization-strategy-1124825870.html
Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy
Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy
Sputnik International
Russian strikes against the Ukrainian transport infrastructure and logistical capabilities are not some kind of response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk explains to Sputnik.
2026-10-02T14:21+0000
2026-10-02T14:21+0000
2026-10-02T14:21+0000
analysis
ukraine
bridges
logistics
strikes
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852206_0:27:720:432_1920x0_80_0_0_57bd147918b667f7d759fa5f23df7321.jpg
The recent strike on a bridge across Dnepr in Kiev dealt a serious blow to the Ukrainian capital’s logistics. The strikes have effectively cut off mainland Ukraine from its Black Sea ports.Strikes against Ukrainian railway engines render the remaining operable units simply unable to handle the amount of cargo they are supposed to moveThe shallowing of waterways such as the Dnepr, Bug and Desna ensures that Ukrainian forces cannot use river barges to supplement their logistics“Ukrainian frontline troops will be experiencing a lack of ammo, medical supplies, spare parts and, most importantly, manpower,” Matviychuk concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-strikes-data-centers-to-cripple-digital-backbone-of-ukraines-military-command---expert-1124813405.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852206_55:0:666:458_1920x0_80_0_0_7346c95ac9de6747a49dd50bc028c185.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, bridges, logistics, strikes
ukraine, bridges, logistics, strikes
Destruction of Ukraine's Transport Arteries is Part of Russia's Demilitarization Strategy
Russian strikes against the Ukrainian transport infrastructure and logistical capabilities are not some kind of response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks, military expert Ret. Col. Anatoliy Matviychuk explains to Sputnik.
The recent strike on a bridge across Dnepr in Kiev dealt a serious blow to the Ukrainian capital’s logistics.
“This road-rail bridge allows moving Ukrainian troops and gear to Sumy-Chernigov and the other way, towards Odessa,” he explains. “Disrupting movement through this bridge hampers Ukraine’s ability to use it to supply its forces with hardware, weapons, equipment and manpower.”
The strikes have effectively cut off mainland Ukraine from its Black Sea ports.
“The logistics there practically ground to a halt, hit zero.”
Strikes against Ukrainian railway engines render the remaining operable units simply unable to handle the amount of cargo they are supposed to move
The shallowing of waterways such as the Dnepr, Bug and Desna ensures that Ukrainian forces cannot use river barges to supplement their logistics
“Ukrainian frontline troops will be experiencing a lack of ammo, medical supplies, spare parts and, most importantly, manpower,” Matviychuk concludes.