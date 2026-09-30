Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Russia’s strikes on data centers such as De Novo aim to disrupt the infrastructure underpinning the state, the military and the economy, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran, tells Sputnik.
The military analyst clarifies that:
data centers store and transfer vast amounts of information, connecting critical state and civilian systems
their destruction disrupts information flows between military command posts, communications hubs and frontline units
digitized defense, military, topographic and geodetic data can be erased or rendered inaccessible
links between government institutions and communications networks, including radio and television, are severed
Such strikes are inseparable from attacks on energy infrastructure:
data centers depend entirely on the power grid
hitting thermal plants, hydroelectric stations and substations cuts electricity to production, transport, communications, radar, drones, robotic systems, command posts
🇷🇺Russia strikes two data centers in Kiev and cargo vessels in Black Sea— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 29, 2026
Russian troops struck the Bimobail and Parkovy data processing centres in Kiev — they handled data processing and information transmission for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.… pic.twitter.com/bMisZqyT4D
Each destroyed data center or substation brings Ukraine closer to a command-and-control breakdown, notes the analyst, with its effects soon to be visible in Russian advances in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and in Ukraine’s approach to negotiations.