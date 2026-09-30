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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-strikes-data-centers-to-cripple-digital-backbone-of-ukraines-military-command---expert-1124813405.html
Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert
Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert
Sputnik International
Russia’s strikes on data centers such as De Novo aim to disrupt the infrastructure underpinning the state, the military and the economy, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran, tells Sputnik.
2026-09-30T10:55+0000
2026-09-30T10:55+0000
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The military analyst clarifies that:Such strikes are inseparable from attacks on energy infrastructure:Each destroyed data center or substation brings Ukraine closer to a command-and-control breakdown, notes the analyst, with its effects soon to be visible in Russian advances in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and in Ukraine’s approach to negotiations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-hits-de-novo-data-processing-center-working-for-ukrainian-military-in-kiev-1124811398.html
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Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert

10:55 GMT 30.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
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Russia’s strikes on data centers such as De Novo aim to disrupt the infrastructure underpinning the state, the military and the economy, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran, tells Sputnik.
The military analyst clarifies that:
data centers store and transfer vast amounts of information, connecting critical state and civilian systems
their destruction disrupts information flows between military command posts, communications hubs and frontline units
digitized defense, military, topographic and geodetic data can be erased or rendered inaccessible
links between government institutions and communications networks, including radio and television, are severed
Such strikes are inseparable from attacks on energy infrastructure:
data centers depend entirely on the power grid
hitting thermal plants, hydroelectric stations and substations cuts electricity to production, transport, communications, radar, drones, robotic systems, command posts
Each destroyed data center or substation brings Ukraine closer to a command-and-control breakdown, notes the analyst, with its effects soon to be visible in Russian advances in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and in Ukraine’s approach to negotiations.
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Hits De Novo Data Processing Center Working for Ukrainian Military in Kiev
06:53 GMT
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