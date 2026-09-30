https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-strikes-data-centers-to-cripple-digital-backbone-of-ukraines-military-command---expert-1124813405.html

Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert

Russia Strikes Data Centers to Cripple Digital Backbone of Ukraine’s Military Command - Expert

Sputnik International

Russia’s strikes on data centers such as De Novo aim to disrupt the infrastructure underpinning the state, the military and the economy, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran, tells Sputnik.

2026-09-30T10:55+0000

2026-09-30T10:55+0000

2026-09-30T10:55+0000

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The military analyst clarifies that:Such strikes are inseparable from attacks on energy infrastructure:Each destroyed data center or substation brings Ukraine closer to a command-and-control breakdown, notes the analyst, with its effects soon to be visible in Russian advances in the Kharkov and Sumy regions, and in Ukraine’s approach to negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russia-hits-de-novo-data-processing-center-working-for-ukrainian-military-in-kiev-1124811398.html

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russia, ukraine, strikes, data centers, kharkov, military & intelligence