https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/eu-lost-significant-global-influence-due-to-its-russia-policy-lawmaker-1124827446.html
EU Lost Significant Global Influence Due to Its Russia Policy - Lawmaker
EU Lost Significant Global Influence Due to Its Russia Policy - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The European Union has lost significant influence in international affairs as a result of its policy toward Russia, Fernand Kartheiser, a European Parliament lawmaker from Luxembourg, said in a statement.
2026-10-02T18:47+0000
2026-10-02T18:47+0000
2026-10-02T18:47+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not putting forward any preconditions for resuming relations with the EU or individual European countries. Russia does not prohibit European states from building relations with it, but attempts to hinder such contacts are made in Europe, Putin said. "As a result, the EU has lost considerable influence in international affairs and is now unable to make any constructive diplomatic contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict," Kartheiser said. The European lawmaker set out his position in an open letter to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. Relations between Russia and the European Union have significantly deteriorated against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. Western countries have taken an openly anti-Russian stance, groundlessly accusing Russia of involvement in various incidents. Moscow has repeatedly refuted these accusations.
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EU Lost Significant Global Influence Due to Its Russia Policy - Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has lost significant influence in international affairs as a result of its policy toward Russia, Fernand Kartheiser, a European Parliament lawmaker from Luxembourg, said in a statement obtained by RIA Novosti.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was not putting forward any preconditions for resuming relations with the EU or individual European countries. Russia does not prohibit European states from building relations with it, but attempts to hinder such contacts are made in Europe, Putin said.
"As a result, the EU has lost considerable influence in international affairs and is now unable to make any constructive diplomatic contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict," Kartheiser said.
The European lawmaker set out his position in an open letter to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.
Relations between Russia and the European Union have significantly deteriorated against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. Western countries have taken an openly anti-Russian stance, groundlessly accusing Russia of involvement in various incidents. Moscow has repeatedly refuted these accusations.