https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/eu-faces-harshest-winter-since-2022-amid-diesel-price-surge---commissioner-1124785909.html

EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner

EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner

Sputnik International

The European Union faces its harshest winter since 2022 due to near-record diesel prices, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday.

2026-09-25T07:08+0000

2026-09-25T07:08+0000

2026-09-25T07:08+0000

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"This winter might be very, very bad [for Europe] and it might be the worst one we’ve had since 2022," Jorgensen told British newspaper. Diesel prices in the EU have been breaking records in recent weeks, surging by 40%. Jorgensen suggested that the most likely scenario was that prices would remain very high. He called on US President Donald Trump not to impose a ban on diesel fuel exports to Europe, saying he intended to raise the issue ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin next week. He argued that maintaining US energy exports to Europe at the same level was beneficial to both sides.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/eu-concerned-over-possible-us-ban-on-diesel-exports--commission-spokesman-1124783064.html

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