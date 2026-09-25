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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/eu-faces-harshest-winter-since-2022-amid-diesel-price-surge---commissioner-1124785909.html
EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner
EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner
Sputnik International
The European Union faces its harshest winter since 2022 due to near-record diesel prices, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday.
2026-09-25T07:08+0000
2026-09-25T07:08+0000
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"This winter might be very, very bad [for Europe] and it might be the worst one we’ve had since 2022," Jorgensen told British newspaper. Diesel prices in the EU have been breaking records in recent weeks, surging by 40%. Jorgensen suggested that the most likely scenario was that prices would remain very high. He called on US President Donald Trump not to impose a ban on diesel fuel exports to Europe, saying he intended to raise the issue ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin next week. He argued that maintaining US energy exports to Europe at the same level was beneficial to both sides.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/eu-concerned-over-possible-us-ban-on-diesel-exports--commission-spokesman-1124783064.html
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EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner

07:08 GMT 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering TopgyalDiesel fuel (File)
Diesel fuel (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Tsering Topgyal
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union faces its harshest winter since 2022 due to near-record diesel prices, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday.
"This winter might be very, very bad [for Europe] and it might be the worst one we’ve had since 2022," Jorgensen told British newspaper.
Diesel prices in the EU have been breaking records in recent weeks, surging by 40%. Jorgensen suggested that the most likely scenario was that prices would remain very high.
He called on US President Donald Trump not to impose a ban on diesel fuel exports to Europe, saying he intended to raise the issue ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin next week. He argued that maintaining US energy exports to Europe at the same level was beneficial to both sides.
A diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt has left for running tests at the Admiralty Shipyards, in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2026
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EU Concerned Over Possible US Ban on Diesel Exports – Commission Spokesman
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