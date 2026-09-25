https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/eu-faces-harshest-winter-since-2022-amid-diesel-price-surge---commissioner-1124785909.html
EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner
EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner
Sputnik International
The European Union faces its harshest winter since 2022 due to near-record diesel prices, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday.
2026-09-25T07:08+0000
2026-09-25T07:08+0000
2026-09-25T07:08+0000
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"This winter might be very, very bad [for Europe] and it might be the worst one we’ve had since 2022," Jorgensen told British newspaper. Diesel prices in the EU have been breaking records in recent weeks, surging by 40%. Jorgensen suggested that the most likely scenario was that prices would remain very high. He called on US President Donald Trump not to impose a ban on diesel fuel exports to Europe, saying he intended to raise the issue ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin next week. He argued that maintaining US energy exports to Europe at the same level was beneficial to both sides.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/eu-concerned-over-possible-us-ban-on-diesel-exports--commission-spokesman-1124783064.html
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donald trump, european union (eu), diesel, diesel fuel, price hike, us, fuel, fuel price
donald trump, european union (eu), diesel, diesel fuel, price hike, us, fuel, fuel price
EU Faces Harshest Winter Since 2022 Amid Diesel Price Surge - Commissioner
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union faces its harshest winter since 2022 due to near-record diesel prices, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday.
"This winter might be very, very bad [for Europe] and it might be the worst one we’ve had since 2022," Jorgensen told British newspaper.
Diesel prices in the EU have been breaking records in recent weeks, surging by 40%. Jorgensen suggested that the most likely scenario was that prices would remain very high.
He called on US President Donald Trump not to impose a ban on diesel fuel exports to Europe
, saying he intended to raise the issue ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers in Dublin next week. He argued that maintaining US energy exports to Europe at the same level was beneficial to both sides.